Problem in the hamstring for the Argentine striker after a conflict with Romagnoli
The Coppa Italia evening with Empoli starts in the worst way for Inter. Joaquin Correa was injured after a foul tackle by Simone Romagnoli and was forced out after a few minutes.
The diagnosis of the Inter doctors is awaited, but the first sensations are not positive: Correa came out in tears touching his left hamstring, an always very delicate muscle.
January 19, 2022 (change January 19, 2022 | 22:18)
.
