Inter have also entered the race for Carlos Augusto, the left winger of Monza, author of a great championship (6 goals and 5 assists). Juventus has long been interested in the Brazilian who is still deciding whether or not to complete the documentation to be called up to the national team by coach Mancini. The bianconeri have excellent relations with Monza and the CEO Galliani in 2022-23 loaned both Ranocchia and Rovella. The channel between the two clubs is therefore open, but Inter’s entry into the scene does not make it easier for the bianconeri.

GOSENS KEY

—

Marotta and Ausilio have only the Champions League final in mind at the moment, but from Sunday onwards they will also think about the transfer market. On the left wing they believe they are covered by the presence of Dimarco and Gosens in the squad, both confirmed for 2023-24, but they have in any case monitored the Brazilian because Gosens has long been in the sights of some Bundesliga teams (Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach). The German is doing well in Milan and in recent months he has almost always been ready when Inzaghi calls him into question. It remains to be seen if he will accept to stay, fighting for a place with the national team (currently the starter) or if he will prefer, in the season leading up to the European Championship, to go to a formation that assures him more minutes. Paid 4 million to Corinthians in 2020, Carlos Augusto’s contract expires in 2024 and is valued at between 20 and 25 million. He could change his shirt in this summer session: with Inter and Juventus competing for him, the twenty-four year old Brazilian has more than one reason to smile.