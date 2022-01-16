If the Nerazzurri midfielder accepts Genoa, the negotiations can start. Inzaghi: “Terrei Stefano and Vecino too, but it depends on their will”

It seems that he could not see well, all blindfolded and stunned, while the Singo grenade came off behind him. Morten Thorsby had better afternoons than yesterday, in which his Sampdoria crashed in Marassi with Toro: the days to come, however, could hold surprises and open unexpected career prospects for him. This moped is Inter’s latest idea for a midfield addition to the January transfer market. The CEO Beppe Marotta and sports director Piero Ausilio move slyly thinking about the vice-Perisic, but are looking around for good ideas even in the middle.

Senses – They found one in Dorian Genoa, with which negotiations for the loan of Stefano Sensi are underway: the midfielder has a rare talent, but his physical frailty has led him to an increasingly worrying marginalization in Appiano. Inevitable, therefore, his disappointment for the perennial bench and also the interest of other teams who would give him more minutes between now and the end of the season: Sampdoria has come forward with arrogance and, after a first no, is making the elf wobble Nerazzurri. But the Sampdoria also have the right element to push Inter to force their hand: Thorsby likes him a lot and for a number that is worth more than many words. The Norwegian is the only one who in these places manages to run more than Brozovic: 11,678 kilometers per race average against 11,653 for the Croatian. Twenty-five meters difference, a trifle, but I am certain that the midfielder-environmentalist would be fine with the Nerazzurri. His battle for the planet (he admires Greta Thunberg and wears the 2 as a symbol of the degrees below which to keep global warming under the Paris accords) did not distract him from the other battle, much more prosaic. The one on the contract: it expires in 2023 and has no intention of renewing. This is why Sampdoria would gladly let him leave: now we are thinking about the possibility of a redemption in June.

Stefano and Matias – To give the leaders her Norwegian, however, some joints will be needed. The first, of course, is Sensi’s yes to Sampdoria: tomorrow a face to face is expected between the player and his agent Beppe Riso, there we will understand something. In addition, the possible departure of Vecino is also strategic, even if the Uruguayan seems to want to stay in Milan until the end of the contract, in June. Meanwhile, Inzaghi himself spoke of both midfielders with stomach ache, without excluding any scenario: “We must and can always improve ourselves – said the coach -. Sensi and Vecino had less space, but I talked to both I would always keep them with me, they are strong and have quality. The club knows what I think about them, but then it always depends on their will … “. And it is that “then” that opens every door.

