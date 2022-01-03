Inter on the hunt for free transfer shots. André Onana it is inevitably the first name, an affair by now defined and for which the announcement is awaited, but the work of Marotta and Ausilio does not stop there. We are looking for reinforcements for the defense and among the names at the top of the list is that of Luiz Felipe. In Italy since 2016, the ’97 class is a young but at the same time ready profile, both for the championship and for the European stages: Luiz Felipe convinces the management, Inzaghi who knows him well and the property, but get to the Brazilian ( with Italian passport) is not easy. TRUST, BUT THE CASE OF VRIJ … – If it is true that the signature on the renewal with the Lazio has not yet arrived, the negotiation with the Biancocelesti continues and, as it filters from environments close to the club, there is great optimism on the success of the negotiations: the agreement would be close to closing on a five-year basis, with a significant increase in the salary to meet the player’s requests (he wants between 2 and 2.5 million per season, in line with the other big players) and agent is expected in Rome to speak directly with Tare and the management. Trust Lazio, but also caution for a precedent involving Inter: Stefan de Vrij. At the beginning of 2018, the Dutch central was negotiating the renewal with Lazio and the white smoke was one step away. Or rather, it had really arrived: in the first days of February Tare had announced a total agreement for the extension of the contract, but after a few weeks everything vanished and the player signed the contract that still binds him to Inter until 2023. Lazio does not he intends to repeat a similar scenario and is working to avert it: on to close the renewal of Luiz Felipe and chase away the specter of another tripping by the Nerazzurri, who are vigilant over the situation.