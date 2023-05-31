Nacho Fernandez is one of the players that Inter are carefully and concretely evaluating for the post-Skriniar period. The Spaniard from Real Madrid, compared to the competition, has a great advantage: that of freeing himself from Florentino Perez’s club on a free transfer on June 30th or in exactly one month. In light of his age (33), his international experience and his impressive palmares (5 Champions League wins), it would be a great coup even if he hasn’t always been a starter at the Casa Blanca in recent years.

Marca spoke of a three-year offer already delivered by Inter to the entourage of the player who is still talking about the renewal with Real and also has an offer from Villarreal in hand. This week will be the decisive one to understand if he, like Modric, Kroos and Benzema, will continue his adventure with the merengues shirt or if he will leave the club where he grew up as a boy. With Skriniar having signed for some time with PSG, Inter are looking for a right-footed scorer for the three-man defense and Nacho, who has played both full back and central in the back four, has the right characteristics. In the past he had also been linked to Rome. Pavard from Bayern is also on the Nerazzurri list, the Frenchman who had already been tested in January, but who, unlike Nacho, is not free on a free transfer. Now Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin are focused on the final in Istanbul, but they have carried on with their work and Nacho is one of the names on their notebook. A name that could soon turn into something much more… concrete. That is, in another great coup on a free transfer after Calhanoglu, Onana and Mkhitaryan.