“The away kit for the ’22 -’23 season enhances the international character that has always distinguished the club’s DNA”. So Inter announces the launch of the second kit for the season which will officially start at the weekend. “White is the basis of the new design enriched by a light aqua color print depicting a planisphere”, explains the official statement of the club, which thus wanted to enhance “the inclusive spirit of the club and its openness to the world”. The new away kit will be inaugurated on Saturday on the occasion of the debut in the league against Lecce and – continues the press release – will also be used by the women’s team on the tour scheduled in the States from 7 to 14 August. The new kit will be available online and in the official stores starting from the beginning of September.