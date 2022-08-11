Fresh money in the Nerazzurri coffers after a market so far characterized by free loans and illustrious resolutions. If Inter is still far from the 60 million assets requested by the owners, the symbolic handshake with the Sassuolo managers for the sale of Andrea Pinamonti will result in a positive balance, however, net of the operations carried out so far. The 20 million that the Nerazzurri will collect from the Emilians will in fact bring summer revenues close to the 30 million euro threshold, which is almost double the amount spent in the last two months for new reinforcements. To reach the goal set by Suning there will be time until June 2023, which is why the treasure generated by the sale of Pinamonti can be partially used to create a final “hit” at the entrance.