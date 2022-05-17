Head to the championship for a few more days, then it will be time for Inter to focus on renewals and the transfer market. The mission of Marotta and Ausilio is easy to say, but much less to do: to keep the squad competitive despite the obligation to close the summer with a surplus of 60-70 million and a cut in the amount of wages of 10-15%. With this in mind, giving up a big or two is inevitable. Depending on the amount collected, future strategies will be decided, but the players who can guarantee the treasure due to their age and potential are Bastoni, Barella, Dumfries, Lautaro and Skriniar. The market will therefore be offered first and foremost, but Inter can address this phase as well.