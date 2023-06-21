Inter have decided to rejuvenate the squad and, in addition to Edin Dzeko’s contract, they won’t renew Danilo D’Ambrosio’s either. The farewell of Samir Handanovic is also very probable, also expiring on June 30th: for the latter, the club’s final decision has not yet arrived, but separation is the most probable option at the moment. And then there’s Brozovic: if Al Nassr further raises its offer and the Croatian leaves Milan, with Frattesi joining the squad the average age will be further lowered.

Danilo arrived at Inter in January 2014 and, between one renewal and another, he stayed for 9 and a half years, collecting 284 appearances and scoring 21 goals. He became vice captain and linked his name to a sensational save in Inter-Empoli, the last match of 2018-19, the one that allowed Spalletti’s team to qualify for the Champions League. On the pitch and in the locker room he played a key role. At 34 and a half, someone like him won’t struggle to find another Serie A team.

The Bosnian, who in recent months seemed one step away from the annual renewal, was officially released by the club which communicated to its agent its intention not to extend. The negotiations between Dzeko and Fenerbahce are going ahead on the basis of a two-year agreement, but there is still no white smoke. The Bosnian also likes him in Saudi Arabia, where the salary would be higher. A sign that Lucci has returned from Istanbul without a signature? We will see…

HANDANOVIC AND… ONANA

Farewell air also with the goalkeeper, even if the final decision on the latter has not yet been taken. Samir arrived at Pinetina in 2012 from Udinese and last renewed in May 2022, for a year, when Onana had already been purchased. Now the Cameroonian has become a starter and Handa, at almost 39, is no longer… indispensable even if he is considered an important element in the dressing room. Speaking of Onana, pay attention to what can happen on the market: Chelsea didn’t accelerate for the former Ajax in the summit with Nerazzurri sporting director Ausilio, but the probable sale of Mendy to Saudi Arabia could change the cards on the table. In Pochettino’s notebook there are also the names of the AC Milan player Maignan and the Georgian from Valencia, Giorgi Mamardashvili. Manchester United are also in the running for André, who have not yet renewed De Gea’s contract. Why? Ten Hag wants a number one who is good at footwork, not the main characteristic of the Spaniard. United asked for information on Onana, remaining for the moment “cold” by the Inter evaluation (60-70 million), and in his notebook also has the name of Diogo Costa del Porto. The priority, however, for United is the purchase of a center forward, with the risk that the expense will be in triple figures. And at a time when ownership of the club is changing hands, too many high expenses are tricky. In the event of Onana’s farewell, Inter have already designated the heir: he is Empoli’s Vicar.