After the missteps against Sampdoria and Real, with Bologna the Nerazzurri are looking for the 18th consecutive domestic success in the league. First and second rings sold out for two weeks

No place is like home, even more so if it’s called San Siro. Robbed on Wednesday night by Camavinga and Rodrygo, quick and stealthy thieves. Real have found their way through and Inter have been looted within its walls, but the streak of 17 straight league victories at the Meazza remains. From here Inzaghi starts again, who after the draw with Sampdoria and the defeat in the Champions League needs to return to victory, helped by the warmth of the public. Once again ready to arrive en masse.

EYE TO BOLOGNA – Not that the next customer is the simplest. Bologna, in addition to having the same points in the standings (7) as the Italian champions, have been able to win four of the last nine games played at San Siro against Inter, always scoring in the last ten (14 goals in total ). The rape made after the lockdown by two other cheeky kids, Juwara and Barrow, is still in the Inter fans’ minds. But since that 5 July 2020 water under the bridges has passed: last year the rossoblùs were defeated 3-1 at San Siro (by Lukaku and Hakimi), Inter climbed to the roof of Italy and the Meazza has become a real fort.

THE STRIP – The 17 consecutive games won at home – the last stop in the 2-2 with Parma last October – represent the fifth best home streak in the history of Serie A. The fourth place occupied by Milan (19 wins in 1950) is close, more Juventus’ two records are far away (25 in 2014 and 33 in 2017). Lagging behind the Bianconeri is Torino, capable of winning 21 home games in a row in ’48. And if last year the 16 victories came in the silence of an empty San Siro, now there is also the charge of the public to do their part.

THE FANS – Around Inter there is enthusiasm and a great desire to be there on the part of the fans. For two weeks the first and second rings have been sold out for the match against Bologna, while the tickets for the red and green third ring are still available. But it is going to be sold out, compatibly with the reduced capacity. The response of the Inter fans is nothing new: before Covid the average per game was 65,880 spectators. Against Real Madrid the thrust of the over 37 thousand has made itself felt and with Bologna it could be the same. The Inter fans will try to protect the front door again, joining Inzaghi and his boys: to forget the Madrid theft, to lengthen the streak and to return to victory.

