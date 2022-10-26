On the day of Steven Zhang’s fourth anniversary as president, Inter is giving away the second round of the Champions League for the second year in a row with one day to spare. Against Viktoria Plzen it had to be an easy match and in fact no surprises: willing Bohemians, but clearly inferior to the Nerazzurri, hungry and eager to close the practice as soon as possible. Great protagonist Dzeko, author of a brace, but performances to be framed also for Bastoni, Dimarco and Barella, all-player in the true sense of the word because he runs for two, recovers, throws and fits. It is no coincidence that Inter flies with the Sardinian on great levels. Inzaghi can smile: the September crisis seems light years away and for the third year in a row the Piacenza coach is in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Now he would need some of that luck in the draws that he lacked with Lazio and Inter, but in the meantime he deserves applause for how he raised the team and for the second important European campaign. He triumphed on the ground where Spalletti and Conte failed. Not a small merit.

INTER DOMAIN

–

With Barcelona in front of the TV at the Camp Nou to “gufare”, the suspended Inzaghi changes three men compared to Saturday’s formation at the Franchi, while Bilek is hunting for the first point in the group by focusing on the five-man defense to withstand the storm. A cross from Dimarco after a few seconds, with almost all Inter attacking, reveals the desire to win of the hosts, but Plzen is short and does not allow spaces between the lines waiting for the right restart. So it is Skriniar and his teammates who dominate possession and play the game by exploiting the insertions of the defense three scorers (especially Bastoni) and the interior midfielders (Barella and Mkhitaryan), but above all of the thrust of “turbo” Dimarco. The biggest problem for Inzaghi’s men is not to overbalance because the desire to score in front of an inferior opponent is great. San Siro, practically sold out, turns up the volume, but the Bohemians are not just watching and every now and then try to make themselves dangerous. The first shot in the mirror is in the 25th minute, with a header by the Armenian (Stanek’s parade and Dimarco’s tap-in out), but despite the first late conclusion, there is (almost) only the player on the pitch. Inter, with Dzeko, a splendid attacking director and frequent raids, especially on the left. Too bad he misses the last leg due to bad luck or inaccuracy. At least until 35 ‘when Bastoni breaks through for the umpteenth time on the left-handed out, he crosses for Mkhitaryan who all alone bags with his head. The former Roma, hero at the last moment on Saturday in Florence, repeats himself, but, net of the difference in values ​​on the field, it is surprising that Bilek does not find, in over half an hour of assaults on his right side, a way to limit the damage . Jirka, clearly out of position as a midfielder in the 5-4-1, never stops Dimarco who, enabled by a change of play by Barella, serves Dzeko the ball to double before 45 ‘. The “gufate” starting from Barcelona do not seem to have any effect and at half-time the second round are there, close at hand, thanks to the 2-0 that “shines” on the Meazza scoreboard.