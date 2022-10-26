Mkhitaryan’s goal, Dzeko’s brace and the Belgian’s seal. Inzaghi brilliantly overcomes a complex group and passes the round with one turn to spare
On the day of Steven Zhang’s fourth anniversary as president, Inter is giving away the second round of the Champions League for the second year in a row with one day to spare. Against Viktoria Plzen it had to be an easy match and in fact no surprises: willing Bohemians, but clearly inferior to the Nerazzurri, hungry and eager to close the practice as soon as possible. Great protagonist Dzeko, author of a brace, but performances to be framed also for Bastoni, Dimarco and Barella, all-player in the true sense of the word because he runs for two, recovers, throws and fits. It is no coincidence that Inter flies with the Sardinian on great levels. Inzaghi can smile: the September crisis seems light years away and for the third year in a row the Piacenza coach is in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Now he would need some of that luck in the draws that he lacked with Lazio and Inter, but in the meantime he deserves applause for how he raised the team and for the second important European campaign. He triumphed on the ground where Spalletti and Conte failed. Not a small merit.
INTER DOMAIN
–
With Barcelona in front of the TV at the Camp Nou to “gufare”, the suspended Inzaghi changes three men compared to Saturday’s formation at the Franchi, while Bilek is hunting for the first point in the group by focusing on the five-man defense to withstand the storm. A cross from Dimarco after a few seconds, with almost all Inter attacking, reveals the desire to win of the hosts, but Plzen is short and does not allow spaces between the lines waiting for the right restart. So it is Skriniar and his teammates who dominate possession and play the game by exploiting the insertions of the defense three scorers (especially Bastoni) and the interior midfielders (Barella and Mkhitaryan), but above all of the thrust of “turbo” Dimarco. The biggest problem for Inzaghi’s men is not to overbalance because the desire to score in front of an inferior opponent is great. San Siro, practically sold out, turns up the volume, but the Bohemians are not just watching and every now and then try to make themselves dangerous. The first shot in the mirror is in the 25th minute, with a header by the Armenian (Stanek’s parade and Dimarco’s tap-in out), but despite the first late conclusion, there is (almost) only the player on the pitch. Inter, with Dzeko, a splendid attacking director and frequent raids, especially on the left. Too bad he misses the last leg due to bad luck or inaccuracy. At least until 35 ‘when Bastoni breaks through for the umpteenth time on the left-handed out, he crosses for Mkhitaryan who all alone bags with his head. The former Roma, hero at the last moment on Saturday in Florence, repeats himself, but, net of the difference in values on the field, it is surprising that Bilek does not find, in over half an hour of assaults on his right side, a way to limit the damage . Jirka, clearly out of position as a midfielder in the 5-4-1, never stops Dimarco who, enabled by a change of play by Barella, serves Dzeko the ball to double before 45 ‘. The “gufate” starting from Barcelona do not seem to have any effect and at half-time the second round are there, close at hand, thanks to the 2-0 that “shines” on the Meazza scoreboard.
DZEKO AND LUKAKU
–
The Plzen returns to the field with Chory and Holik for Bassey and the bewildered Jirka, but the tactical script is always the same and the Bohemians take them badly on their right, where the level crossing never goes down. Mkhitaryan stamps the post from outside, then another cross from Dimarco allows Lautaro to take a safe shot, but Stanek rejects and Toro’s balance in the Champions League remains … in black and white with 8 centers in 28 matches. On the other hand, Dzeko is not wrong, making a brace on Lautaro’s assist and yet another illuminating launch by Barella. At San Siro there is no longer fear, but only the desire to celebrate. Inzaghi thinks about Sampdoria (Saturday) and puts Correa and Asllani in, but everyone is waiting for Lukaku, applauded when the warm-up begins. After two months of stoppage, the Belgian enters for the last 8 minutes scarcely plus recovery for the ovation of the stadium. They are enough to sign the 4-0. Now the party is truly complete.
