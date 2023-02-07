The finish line hasn’t been crossed yet, but it’s closer than a few weeks ago. And the prospect of starting next season with a new main sponsor on the shirt is real. The Nerazzurri corporate area is working to replace DigitalBits which has not yet paid any of the installments for the sponsorship of the kit home 2022-23. The choice of the viale della Liberazione club so far has been not to remove the blockchain owned by Al Burgio and this decision will probably be continued until the end of the season, unless the negotiations for the new partnership have an acceleration and the new brand does not show interest in entering the race. Maybe if the journey in the Champions League continued beyond the round of 16…

IDENTIKIT AND ARABIA

—

We have not yet arrived at the moment of white smoke, but there are talks well advanced with a brand in the world of tourism that comes from the Middle East. Between Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In particular in Arabia, investments in the world of football are significant as evidenced by the signing of CR7 by Al Nassr and by Messi, who is the testimonial of #Visit Saudi. The Inter brand is very recognizable even at those latitudes and there are possibilities of reaching white smoke. It would be important for President Zhang’s club to start 2023-24 with a new sponsor, also and above all for the budget. Meanwhile, the arrival of eBay as sponsor of the sleeve and of LeoVegas.news for both the training kit and the shirt used for pre-match warm-up were two good news (from 10 million overall per season). The landing of a new main sponsor (for over 20 million) would be even more beautiful.