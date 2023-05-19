Today and tomorrow a visit by a delegation from the Viale della Liberazione club to evaluate the logistics. The inspection is organized by UEFA, which has booked hotels for the two teams for some time. And the shirts…

Inter since yesterday… is already in Istanbul. Or rather, a delegation from the Viale della Liberazione club left for a quick trip to the Turkish capital where the final will take place on 10 June. It is a 48-hour (scarce) “mission” to take care of the logistics that UEFA has already planned for some time anyway. In Nyon nothing is left to chance and the hotels for the two teams have been blocked for months. Now that the names of the finalists are known, they have been assigned. At the same time, however, the Inter and City delegations will evaluate the options proposed as fields for any extra training sessions with respect to the finishing up (which will be held at the Atatürk). See also Confirm sanction to Millonarios tribunes before duel with Nacional

REFEREE — Next week, UEFA will announce the name of the referee. Well in advance. The idea is to formalise, all on the same day, the appointments for the referees (and their respective collaborators) for the three finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

SWEATERS — The formation that will formally play at home is Manchester City which will therefore have to choose the shirt. The official communication will arrive from across the Channel in the next few days, but everything suggests that the citizens will wear their first shirt, the light blue one with white shorts. In this case it remains to be seen whether Inter will be able to take the field in the Nerazzurri shirt and black shorts or if they will have to use the third shirt, the yellow one. The choice will be made by UEFA.

