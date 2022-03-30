All the European Inter national teams have returned to Appiano. Unloading seat for Stretcher, Poles, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Perisic, Skriniar and Dzeko. Correa and Lautaro land tomorrow morning, while the two Chileans Sanchez and Vidal are expected only in the evening, disappointed after being eliminated from the World Cup last night. The first training in full ranks in view of Sunday’s match at Juve therefore Inzaghi will be able to direct it only on Friday.

Different situations

–

The only doubt at this point remains linked to Brozovic and De Vrij, veterans of ailments in a delicate part like the calf. Even yesterday the two were limited to a field work, but personalized. Partly so as not to take risks, partly because it would have been useless to hurry up the times for a session that was still very small. Already tomorrow Brozovic could work partially with his teammates, while more patience would be needed with De Vrij. First of all because he had a more serious problem (distraction) and then because the physical structure requires longer restarting times than Brozovic, who will only need a couple of sessions to become available. Less optimism instead for the recovery of the defender. On Sunday, therefore, it will be the turn of D’Ambrosio, Skriniar and Bastoni again.