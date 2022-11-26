It won’t be a revolution, but between January and June Inter will be called upon to undergo a physiological restyling, given the times. Of the nine expiring players, only a few will be offered renewal: Skriniar, Dzeko, Darmian and Cordaz are the chosen ones, for the others we will see. But Inter are now called to plan in advance, keeping in mind as always the stakes imposed by the owners: it is urgent to continue the policy of reducing labor costs and continue to proceed with self-financing.