The executives with the American from Arsenal are thinking of an investment for the future. The coach is asking for a role-playing and more experienced first striker to choose between the Porto forward and that of Atletico Madrid. If the Tucu left, everything would be easier and there would be two purchases
The Inter managers are intrigued by the Balogun deal, they have once again intensified contacts with Arsenal to have the American with an easy goal and see him as a large investment that will produce a “certain” capital gain in the future. Inzaghi is asking for a first striker, more experienced and better suited (even with physical characteristics) to the game than him. With Lukaku and Scamacca faded, the Piacenza coach would like one between Taremi and Morata, both older than Balogun. The solution would be to have both the talent of the Gunners and one between the Iranian from Porto and the Spanish from Atletico, but we are facing an important overall expense, which is only possible if Correa is sold (not loaned…). The Tucu has so far received interest or surveys, but no offers from Arabia and no loan requests from Europe. Among the centre-forwards… of weight on the list there is also Beto, but compared to the other two according to the technical staff he has something less.
CALM, BUT…
The choice of Scamacca, the new Atalanta player, was absorbed without drama, after the market dinner on Saturday evening at the Pinetina, the managers will be very active in the next few hours. Sommer, who arrives in the city today, will undergo medical examinations tomorrow morning; probably him on Tuesday physical tests for Samardzic. However, the hottest topics are of course the incoming negotiations, above all the one with Arsenal for Balogun, without forgetting however Taremi and Morata, with the latter who is judged too expensive in terms of age-cost ratio. In the last few weeks of the transfer market, however, sometimes the figures change and opportunities arrive: Inter is ready to seize them. If they were two, complete with a farewell from Correa, at Pinetina and in viale della Liberazione they would be delighted.
