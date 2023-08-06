The Inter managers are intrigued by the Balogun deal, they have once again intensified contacts with Arsenal to have the American with an easy goal and see him as a large investment that will produce a “certain” capital gain in the future. Inzaghi is asking for a first striker, more experienced and better suited (even with physical characteristics) to the game than him. With Lukaku and Scamacca faded, the Piacenza coach would like one between Taremi and Morata, both older than Balogun. The solution would be to have both the talent of the Gunners and one between the Iranian from Porto and the Spanish from Atletico, but we are facing an important overall expense, which is only possible if Correa is sold (not loaned…). The Tucu has so far received interest or surveys, but no offers from Arabia and no loan requests from Europe. Among the centre-forwards… of weight on the list there is also Beto, but compared to the other two according to the technical staff he has something less.