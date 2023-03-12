On the net, the nerazzurri are desperate for the slip against Spezia and some of them are calling for the return of the Tottenham coach: “Commander back!”

After the eighth defeat in the league like it hasn’t happened for about ten years, it’s understandable that Inter fans are experiencing the post-Spezia period as a moment of discouragement. On social networks, criticism spares no one and ranges from the players to the management, up to the property and the coach. The latter, in particular, is as always the first suspect when things go wrong and Simone Inzaghi himself has admitted several times that he is aware of this unfortunate catchphrase destined to loom over whoever leads the team. In the hours following the slide in Liguria, however, there are also those who evoke great returns to the bench.

The commander — The most popular is Antonio Conte, who for some years has divided Nerazzurri supporters between those who adore him and those who did not appreciate the game shown or his style. In any case, the last Inter championship belongs to him, the first to break the abstinence following the Treble: “Come back commander, please!” writes a supporter on Twitter, referring precisely to the Tottenham coach. Or again: “I don’t want to see Inzaghi as Inter coach next season, give us Antonio Conte, bring him back here”. Then there are those who report how different the same players were in the previous management or those who argue that Inzaghi is unable to motivate the team properly as the “tarantolato” Antonio did punctually. In short, there is no shortage of nostalgic messages that the current coach won’t like, but which all in all are part of the game. See also Satisfied Inzaghi: "We made a match that wasn't easy."

The Special One — The comparisons of the fans, for years now, often and willingly end up falling precisely on José Mourinho, understandably loved and idolized in Milan in the wake of the feats ringed in the two-year period 2008-2010. From time to time, then, there are also posts from Inter fans who hope for a return of the Portuguese to Roma today: “With Mourinho or Conte – one example – we would have won both last year’s Scudetto and this one in slippers as early as January, given the ridiculous competition, and they would certainly win us the second star.” Not everyone agrees, but there is no doubt that the coach from Setubal is always in the hearts and minds of the Nerazzurri people.

