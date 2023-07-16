Tomorrow at the Pinetina Inzaghi-management summit to choose the striker: Taremi is also liked, proposed by En-Nesyri

Philip Conticello – MILAN

Inter have lost a totem, the center of gravity of this transfer market, but they certainly haven't lost their composure. Indeed, even before definitively ascertaining Lukaku's about-face, when the club began to get strange due to the Belgian's increasingly elusive attitude, the managers were working on possible plans B up front. Tomorrow there will be a market summit together with Inzaghi to get even more to the heart, but Inter's exploration of the variegated world of forwards in Europe has already begun. First of all, however, a philosophical choice must be made: replace Romelu immediately with a powerful centre-forward, someone of a similar size (or even just used to playing around in the center of the attack), or transform this crisis into an opportunity to shed your skin? That is, investing the money arriving for Onana (tomorrow the announcement of the transfer to United) for a player with pace and dribbling, tear and inventiveness: exactly what was missing.

OF EXPERIENCE — Inzaghi pushes for solution A: for example, he would like the guarantee option Alvaro Morata, someone who knows Serie A like his back yard. The former Juventus player is waiting for his contract renewal with Atletico Madrid to be filed: the deadline will pass from 2024 to 2026, the salary will be spread from 9 to 6 million, but above all the clause to take him away will go from 20 to 12. When this bureaucratic step is done, the purchase of Alvaro will become particularly convenient. It is no coincidence that Roma are looking to the Spaniard and the Spaniard is looking to Mou: the Giallorossi have offered 4.5 million plus 500,000 in bonuses until 2027, when the forward would be almost 35 years old. Inter's entry onto the scene, however, could change the picture: not only due to Inzaghi's liking, but also due to the old acquaintance with Marotta. Contraindication, however, the absence of the Growth Decree which would increase the gross payable by almost double the net amount. Under the heading center forward, Inter also has another name in front of it, which is also welcome: the Iranian Mehdi Taremi, almost 31 years old from Porto courted by Milan, costs around twenty million. In recent days, however, Youssef En-Nesyri, the 26-year-old Moroccan new champion of the Europa League with Sevilla, has also been proposed, but the name does not particularly warm.

OF PERSPECTIVE — In the event of a different strategic choice, and the replacement of Big Rom with a structurally alternative striker, the eye will immediately fall on Folarin Balogun. The American is owned by Arsenal, comes from a great season at Reims, is also the right age, 22 years old, and is the absolute favorite striker profile of Interisti: he is an old passion of the managers, he finds his place on the tables of viale della Liberazione well before the outbreak of the Lukaku grana. For example, information was taken when thinking about the best replacement for Dzeko. Balogun still has a contract for only two years, but a substantial investment would be needed to bring him to Inzaghi's court: the 40 million he had placed in the hands of Chelsea should be offered in full to the other London club, and perhaps they would not be enough. If Inter then realizes that they still have to recover kilos and centimeters in the forward department, they could still use the leverage of a fourth striker instead of Correa. There are also some calls from the desert for Tucu: if he too ends up in Arabia, M'Bala Nzola from Spezia could take his place as bottom of the Nerazzurri hierarchy.