The PSG will soon return to the assault: this time Zhang could yield. But, with Bremer lost, the Slovakian cannot be replaced by Acerbi

The Inter fans, and with them Inzaghi, would gladly skip all that remains of the month of August: they would like to be already on the night of September 1, with the transfer market over, to go to bed with Skriniar in the Nerazzurri, next to them. to the lampshade. Nothing to do, at the end of the negotiations there are still 24 days left: an eternity. And the shadow of Paris Saint-Germain brings nightmares.

NEW ASSAULT – In France they say that the PSG will return soon, perhaps very soon to the office: he wants Skriniar, he will present a new offer. It is not known – not yet – whether it will be much higher than the previous one, against which Inter had held out. Above all, it is not known what Zhang’s reaction will be. The hypothesis that the president this time gives up and decides to raise money – sooner or later it must happen, in any case by June of next year – is not at all to be discarded. On the contrary. See also Eboli, runner found dead on a cliff the day after the race: he was at the last km of the Trial

PILLAR – The Inter and Inzaghi fans are restless. And they are right to be. Skriniar, for the Nerazzurri team, is not a normal player: he is the architrave on which the defense rests. If you take him off, you risk everything coming down. Already in this pre-season disturbing signs emerged: Inter have conceded ten goals in five friendlies, they have never managed to close a game with a clean sheet, even Lugano has slipped it. The Slovak comes from an injury and played little: the last half hour against Lyon, the first hour against Villarreal. He wasn’t flawless, but he can’t be in good condition: he needs some time. Around him (in front, behind, on the sides), on the other hand, not too many defensive mechanisms worked. The alarm has gone off, but the feeling is that Inzaghi’s rearguard can regain its old solidity. As long as Skriniar remains, the only irreplaceable one. It is no coincidence that Inter at the end of last season decided to sell De Vrij or even Bastoni, never the blond wall; but then the real offers came for him and the scenario suddenly changed. See also Tension in Salerno: van of Inter fans attacked, there is a stop

THE SCENERY – When he feared having to sell Skriniar a few weeks ago, Inter took precautions with the usual promptness by reaching out to Bremer. But the market can be mocking: Juve sold De Ligt much faster than one could imagine and took away the Brazilian from Torino, the only one who seemed able to replace the Slovak in the Nerazzurri defense without creating upheaval. If now everything were to come back into play, Inter would find themselves naked: no alternative, no solution. Or, at least, no way to go without running into the risk of weakening the department too much. Inter evaluate Akanji, polls, observes. But the Swiss should adapt to Italy, to methods, to modules: how could he immediately become a new Skriniar, another wall? Assuming that it is possible to find an agreement with Borussia, which has no intention of selling it off even though the player is on the fringes of the yellow and black world and on the expiration of the contract. The fear – of Inzaghi and the fans – is that in the end the Nerazzurri will have to turn to emergency names, to inexpensive and not very reassuring defenders. Certainly it cannot be Acerbi, a good player who has advanced in years, to replace one of the best scorers in the world. Acerbi, who Simone had wanted at all costs in his Lazio, would be an ideal alternative for the owners. In short, the substitute for Ranocchia. Not from Skriniar. See also Bayern Munich passes the scare and saves a tie against Salzburg

