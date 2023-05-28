Internazionale may again participate in the main tournament of the Champions League next season. The current finalist, who will face Manchester City in Istanbul in two weeks, won the home game against Atalanta 3-2 in the competition. Inter rose to second place and, with one round to go, is sure of a place in the top four.

Romelu Lukaku was again accurate and is having a strong period. The Belgian scored in the 1st minute, followed by Nicolò Barella’s 2-0 in the 3rd minute. Mario Pasalic conceded towards the end of the first half. Lautaro Martínez made the decision 3-1 in the 77th minute, although Colombian substitute Luís Muriel reduced the deficit with a nice long shot in stoppage time.

Denzel Dumfries played the entire match at Inter, where Stefan de Vrij came on in the 81st minute. At Atalanta, which remains fifth and is likely to take part in the Champions League, midfielders Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners had a basic place. See also Coronavirus | Aki Lindén to Yle: Fourth vaccinations for people over 60 should start at the beginning of August

Program, results and position La Liga

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Spanish league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all videos from La Liga.

No Champions League ticket for Roma yet

AS Roma lost to Fiorentina. The formation of coach José Mourinho saw the home club win 2-1. A place in the top four, good for playing in the Champions League next season, is therefore no longer feasible for the club from the capital.

AS Roma can still qualify for the million-dollar festival if it wins the Europa League. The club will play against Sevilla in the final of that tournament. That’s next Wednesday. Fiorentina will play against West Ham United in the Conference League final.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored for AS Roma after just 11 minutes. He did so after preparatory work by Ola Solbakken. In the final phase, everything changed. Luka Jovic made it 1-1 in the 85th minute, in the 88th minute it became 2-1 thanks to a goal from Jonathan Ikoné. See also Fined in Belgium? Chances are you don't have to pay it

Georginio Wijnaldum was in the base at AS Roma. He was replaced after an hour.

Real defends second place La Liga

Sevilla has lost the last league game before the final of the Europa League. The team of coach José Luis Mendilibar lost to Real Madrid, last season’s champion: 1-2. Sevilla’s opponent in the final, AS Roma, also went down.

Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the 3rd minute. Real, who played without the knee-injured Vinícius Júnior, came alongside from a free kick by Rodrygo after half an hour. The Brazilian also scored the winning goal in the 69th minute.

© REUTERS



Real strengthened second place and has 4 points more than number 3 Atlético Madrid, which will play against Real Sociedad on Sunday. The last round in Spain is next week.

Sevilla, the number 10 in La Liga, will meet AS Roma in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday. A ticket for the main tournament of the Champions League is ready for the winner. See also Viaplay must come up with a compensation proposal within a week, says Consumers' Association

All videos about La Liga