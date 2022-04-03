Inter have settled with Juventus in a fierce duel full of irritation and theater. In Turin, the club defeated Denzel Dumfries (base) and Stefan de Vrij (bench) 0-1 against Matthijs de Ligt and co.

After a lively opening phase, in which Giorgio Chiellini hit the bar from close by on behalf of Juventus, it seemed that no goals were scored before half-time. But just before the end of regular time, Dumfries was tapped in the enemy penalty area by two Juventus defenders and after VAR intervention, the ball hit the spot.

Hakan Calhanoglu started from eleven meters, but his effort was turned away by Wojciech Szczesny. The rebound then disappeared into the goal via several legs, but that hit was disallowed. The VAR went to look again and then decided that Matthijs de Ligt had entered too early and so the penalty had to be taken again. Calhanoglu put the ball back on the spot and now he hit the mark. The hassle around the penalty kick lasted so long that the first half finally had ten minutes of stoppage time. See also "One worries": How Ukrainians in Germany are doing at the moment

Dumfries was replaced by Matteo Darmian after an hour of play. Moments later, Vlahovic was close to the equalizer. The Juve striker turned freely, but shot just wide. Although Juventus were the better side, they failed to equalize and so Inter took the three points.

Marten de Roon

Napoli continues to participate for the championship in the Serie A. The team of coach Luciano Spalletti won the difficult away game against Atalanta, where the Orange internationals Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners all had a starting place: 1-3.

The Belgian Dries Mertens was responsible for Atalanta’s opening goal after fifteen minutes of play. The former PSV player fell in the penalty area after a foul by goalkeeper Juan Musso. Lorenzo Insigne converted the penalty, which marked his 119th goal in official duels for Napoli. Only Mertens (144 goals) and Marek Hamsik (121) are still on that list for him. See also Large police operation in Amsterdam: possible hostage-taking

Marten de Roon © ANP / EPA



Insigne gave the assist for the second goal in the final phase of the first half. Matteo Politano scored after a quick and clever free kick.

Atalanta brought the tension back after an hour of play. De Roon made a nice header after a cross from the right by Aleksej Mirantsjoek: 1-2. Substitute Eljif Elmas took care of the final score in the 81st minute.

Napoli, which last won the Italian title in 1990, is now in second place. League-leader AC Milan has just as many points, but needed one game less.