Inter once again feels the adrenaline of a round of 16 in the Champions League ten years after the last time. A soccer eternity in which everything has happened to him, until reaching the scudetto last year that has given him back his role as a great (follow the match live on As.com).

The Nerazzurri fell to one of the worst possible rivals at the moment and characteristics, Liverpool, who will have among their advantages the two-day ban on Barella. The midfielder is the only Italian with a dynamism suitable for the Premier, and not being able to count on his contribution is a blow. Inzaghi, instead, will bet on the experience of Vidal, who until now had no continuity in his performance. The coach, who also lost Vecino in midfield, will be able to count on Bastoni, and has a big doubt up front. Lautaro hasn’t scored a goal in Serie A since December and in the Champions League this year he didn’t score a single one. El Toro continues to be the favorite to start, but it is not ruled out that in the end Alexis, who has shown excellent form in recent weeks, will take the place from him.

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive at the event with great calm. The reds chained six consecutive victories in the last official clashes and will have all their weapons at their disposal. Klopp assured that Henderson is already perfectly, and that Mané and Salah do not suffer any fatigue after their adventure in the African Cup. The coach stated that it will be a difficult night against a great team and it seems clear that he will not underestimate the rival, but the stark distance between the Premier League and Calcio places him as the undisputed favourite. When they visited the San Siro in December, Liverpool were able to dominate (and eliminate) Milan too with an eleven full of substitutes…