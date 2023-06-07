He covered 2,000 kilometers in a day and a half. There is already a club delegation in the Turkish capital to keep in contact with UEFA, prepare the team’s logistics and take care of the events that will take place in the next few days

The Inter charter will take off on Thursday afternoon for Istanbul with Inzaghi and his men on board, but the team’s official bus is already in the Turkish capital. It left yesterday morning at dawn and arrived at its destination today, after 2,000 kilometres. Naturally, he will transport Lautaro and his teammates throughout the three days, as happens in all Serie A matches, home and away, but also in the Champions League.

DELEGATION — In Istanbul there is also a club delegation made up of operational personnel from both the sports and commercial areas to keep in contact with UEFA, prepare the team’s logistics and take care of the events that will take place in the next few days, from dinner with partner in the Nerazzurri fan zone. There will be many activities and the vice president Javier Zanetti, for example, will land in Istanbul tomorrow. See also Zola: "Napoli balanced, Milan sparkling. But for the Scudetto I say Inter: they know how to win"

The former Nerazzurri number 4 will be one of the many great former players present, almost all invited by UEFA. Some will take part in a five-a-side football tournament scheduled for Friday (Figo, Seedorf, Kakà, Roberto Carlos, Vieira…), others will be brought in by the two clubs. Among the illustrious former Nerazzurri, in addition to the members of the treble team (there will be among others Milito, Sneijder, Samuel, Pandev, Eto’o, Cambiasso, Julio Cesar, Cordoba), Adriano, Palacio, Berti and Galante stand out.

June 6, 2023 (change June 6, 2023 | 22:41)

