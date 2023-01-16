The Dutchman wants to leave immediately, the Argentine is unable to get the hang of it: it can be done, for the moment it is an idea from the Blaugrana managers that needs to be explored with his Nerazzurri colleagues
Having won the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, Barcelona didn’t want to stop. He is first in the Liga at +3 right on Ancelotti’s men, but in this January transfer market he aims to strengthen himself. In particular, Laporta’s club wants a striker because they have Dutch Memphis Depay in their squad, expiring on June 30, who wants to leave immediately, unhappy with the scarce use that Xavi has reserved for him. The blaugrana club is thus probing the market in search of the right exchange and meditating a deal with Inter: Joaquin Correa six months in Barcelona, Depay six months at Pinetina. It’s an idea that could solve the problems of both teams given that Tucu were booed by the San Siro on Saturday as well and didn’t make the cut. For the moment, it is an idea of the Blaugrana managers that must be explored with the Nerazzurri colleagues. A curious detail: the market men of the two companies met yesterday in Riyadh given that when Inter were landing, Barça was about to lift their first trophy since April 2021. There will be no shortage of time to possibly talk to each other in the coming days.
Depay has been at the center of the market for days. He had offers from second tier clubs in the Premier League, then United asked for information on him (it would have been a comeback…) who, however, took on another Dutchman, Weghorst. So Atletico Madrid “swooped” onto Memphis and have to replace Joao Felix, on loan to Chelsea. An agreement for the Depay-Carrasco exchange was not found between Barcelona and Atletico and the track has cooled down. So Laporta’s men are exploring alternatives, perhaps to tease the colchoneros and induce them to rethink it. The Dutchman has an important salary and the fact that he’s on a deadline doesn’t favor an exchange. The deal therefore would not be easy, but given Lukaku’s problems, Correa’s performance and Dzeko’s need to catch his breath, Inzaghi would hardly say no to a striker of this value.
