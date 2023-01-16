Having won the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, Barcelona didn’t want to stop. He is first in the Liga at +3 right on Ancelotti’s men, but in this January transfer market he aims to strengthen himself. In particular, Laporta’s club wants a striker because they have Dutch Memphis Depay in their squad, expiring on June 30, who wants to leave immediately, unhappy with the scarce use that Xavi has reserved for him. The blaugrana club is thus probing the market in search of the right exchange and meditating a deal with Inter: Joaquin Correa six months in Barcelona, ​​Depay six months at Pinetina. It’s an idea that could solve the problems of both teams given that Tucu were booed by the San Siro on Saturday as well and didn’t make the cut. For the moment, it is an idea of ​​the Blaugrana managers that must be explored with the Nerazzurri colleagues. A curious detail: the market men of the two companies met yesterday in Riyadh given that when Inter were landing, Barça was about to lift their first trophy since April 2021. There will be no shortage of time to possibly talk to each other in the coming days.