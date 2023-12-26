Inter, Suning between 800 million in debt and the championship

Inter's 2024 on and off the pitch. On the Serie A front, it could bring the second star the championship (only Juventus remained to oppose, Milan sunk to -11 and practically no flowers from the games), without forgetting the Champions League round of 16 against Atletico Madrid of Simeone which could open the door to another spring of glory for the Nerazzurri (who reached the final against Manchester City in Istanbul a year ago).

On the corporate front we will need to understand Suning's moves. As Il Giornale explains, “despite the company cutting costs by 11.8% to 465.5 million, it however had to record a decline in revenues (-3.2%) to 425.5 million. This means that the economic imbalance persists and is projected into the future. The losses, in fact, are reflected in a very heavy debt situation: 807 million, although down from 881 million in the previous year. A breath of fresh air, vital for the club's continuity, would have been the sales of Brozovic (to Al Nasr for 17.5 million) and Onana to Manchester United (for 50.2 million).”

Not only. In January 2022, “a 415 million bond was issued with maturity in 2027 with a monstrous yield of 6.75% – writes Il Giornale – And the Chinese Suning, who control the company through the Grand Tower vehicle, will have to find a way to repay by the May 2024 deadline the 275 million loan from the Californian Oaktree fund, who demanded all the club's shares as a guarantee of his credit.”

In short, next spring will be crucial for Inter: between the Scudetto and refinancing of the debt or change of ownership of the Nerazzurri club.

Inter transfer market, Buchanan from Bruges

In the meantime, on the transfer market front, Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are pulling off a high-quality, low-cost coup: confirmation arrives from Belgium that Tajon Buchanan he is getting closer to Inter. The Canadian winger from Bruges is the replacement for Juan Cuadrado (the former Juventus winger will be out at least until April after the surgery he underwent in Finland to resolve his Achilles tendon problem).

The Belgian club is asking for 10 million euros as a fixed amount plus 2 million in bonuses, Inter is trying to reduce the figures (a couple of million less on the request) for the 24-year-old Canadian full-back (modern player, push and defensive phase) who was not called up for the 1-1 drawn match against Saint Gilloise in the last few hours. With Buchanan deputy Dumfries, Darmian will be able to move up in the rotations of the defensive trio. The new signing could arrive in Milan immediately after New Year's Eve for the ritual medical visits and followed by the first training sessions at Pinetina.

