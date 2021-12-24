Sometimes they come back. Or maybe, from the heads of the executives, they never really left. Inter browse the daisy of bargains in view of the reopening of the January transfer market. A market by definition “repair” and today the leaders do not have much to repair. But it is clear that not everything is taken for granted, such as the permanence in the staff of little-used players who may want to return to feel like protagonists. And here is where those old names “come back”, those profiles that were approached in the past, treated but never passed into the shopping box. To prop up the team, however, it will first be necessary to do some exits first: Sensi, Vecino, Kolarov and Satriano are the players on which we are trying to figure out which is the best choice for the near future. Then we will think about how to replace them, even if Inter’s priorities have already been clear for some time, regardless of who will leave. And if the technician Simone Inzaghi, the CEO, said so yesterday. Sport Beppe Marotta and sports director Piero Ausilio, who met for a strategic market lunch. Club and technical staff have reopened the file of opportunities, converging again on the usual profiles.

two dowels – We need a flexible central midfielder, capable of playing in multiple roles and maybe even adapting by necessity to make the fifth in midfield. A type to Nahitan Nandez, so to speak, treated for a long time last summer and very close to the transfer to the Nerazzurri before the stop of Cagliari. And then you need a full-fledged left-handed winger, one who can make Perisic catch his breath, who knows our league well and who maybe also the coach. So here comes the name of Fares, who Inzaghi coached at Lazio and who after an excellent start at Genoa ended up out due to injury. But the alternative is also a well-known name in Serie A, and more than an alternative it would be an investment also for the future: Lucas Digne, French international and former Roma, is on the run with Everton and since the beginning of December he is no longer even summoned. His future is marked, now it will be necessary to understand if there are real margins to bring him back to Italy and deliver another level arrow to the left to Inzaghi. Because the “problem” around Viale della Liberazione is always the same, namely liquidity. Today Inter can afford to sit down at a table and offer a loan (perhaps onerous but not too much) with the right of redemption, then in the summer we’ll see. Can it fit Everton? Could it be good for Lazio, owner of Fares’ card now on loan to Genoa? And will it go well this time for the president of Cagliari Giulini, after he blocked everything in the best possible way in the summer, also losing the possibility of bringing Radja Nainggolan back to Sardinia? We will see. Certainly all three would be well prepared to move to Milan, where they could relaunch, have fun and fight for the title. Three reasons that are far from trivial, which can make the difference in a possible negotiation. Because when a player pushes to move, it becomes complicated then to get in the way.

nandez, always him – Nandez had tried everything in August, even by deserting an away match for a friendly match. The Uruguayan wanted at all costs that President Giulini maintain the old salvation pact, which provided for the freedom to choose the future destination once he had obtained the permanence in Cagliari’s Serie A. An agreement in principle on the new contract had also been found with Inter. Could it be the basis from which to start again? And considering that in Sardinia Satriano is always very popular, who knows that an exchange of loans in the meantime may not be a first solution waiting for better – economically – times.

fares or digne – Different speech must be made for the outside, today – strangely – a real priority. Inter on the left in addition to Perisic has Dimarco, fresh from renewal with contract adjustment until 2026, with a salary that will go from the current 500 thousand euros net per season to 1.8 million. Dimarco is now an added owner for Inter, without a doubt. But Inzaghi prefers to deploy him in the three defense, then taking advantage of physical strength, running and the ability to cross cut inside the area. Internal rather than external overlaps, which generate surprise in the opposing defenses deployed. That’s why you look for another left-handed winger. That he is only and exclusively a deputy Perisic, also to avoid that a disqualification or an injury can make the blanket too short. A risk that Inzaghi and Inter do not want to take. Fares has been liked by Ausilio since the Primavera in Verona, Digne is a new entry of great quality. Opportunities on the horizon, to be seized on the fly.

