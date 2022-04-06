Half of the 11 base has exceeded three thousand minutes played. There is a clear difference compared to the second lines, which have an average of 14 appearances each on 42 seasonal outings between league and cups

A close-knit team, but also squeezed. The price that Inzaghi’s Inter is paying in its growth path is measured (also) in terms of energy, those expenses and residual ones. The lackluster performances and results between February and March say so, which can also find a logical explanation in the data relating to the use of individual players since the beginning of the season. From a first glimpse, it is easy to understand how Inzaghi’s Inter have a very clear and defined eleven, perhaps even too much. Because the difference in playing time between the owners and the second lines is clear, in some cases abysmal. Hence the inevitable fatigue of many key players who arrived in spring with 3,000 ‘or more in their legs, more than double what the first five replacements collected on average, namely Darmian, Dimarco, Vidal, Sanchez and D’Ambrosio. See also Allegri: "For the first time we are at -4 from second place. Dybala? He became great with me"

THE OVERLOADED – Always or almost always insisting on the same eleven allows you to build oiled and precise mechanisms, exactly as Inzaghi did with his Inter from the very first days. But this also entails the risk of reaching the final sprint with the tank in reserve, especially when you find yourself fighting on several fronts. In the current Nerazzurri squad there is a clear split in terms of employment between the so-called essentials and the reinforcements, with a consequent physiological decline of at least half of the starting team. Tolto Handanovic, logical seasonal record holder with 41 out of 42 appearances for a total of 3,720 ‘on the pitch, there are five elements with over 95% of the minutes played in all competitions, namely Skriniar, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic and Bastoni . Behind the workaholics, followed closely by Dzeko, Calhanoglu, Lautaro and De Vrij, all between 2,600 ‘and 2,900’ on the pitch. The eleventh player by employment is Dumfries, however above 2000 ‘despite having turned only after a few months of acclimatization. Then a sharp break. See also A new medical technology to relieve pain within 4 minutes without medication

SECOND LINES – The difference between owners and reserves does not emerge so much from the attendance, but rather from the actual employment time. If people like Vidal, Sanchez and Dimarco still crossed the finish line of 30 games, it is the time spent on the pitch that is significantly lower: in fact, it goes from 1,706 ‘of Darmian, in fact the first replacement, up to 3’ of Caicedo. Only five have exceeded a thousand minutes of play, that is a total of eleven full appearances. As many, including Correa, Vecino and Gagliardini, are also found below that threshold. No one outside the starting eleven reaches an average of at least 60 ‘played: Darmian stops at 58’, while Vidal and Sanchez stop at about forty minutes. For all the others, decidedly more merciless numbers. A greater involvement of the bench would help to dose the residual energies of the owners in the last part of the season, the decisive one. But every time it came to replacing a fixed point due to injuries or suspensions, it was trouble for Inzaghi. The only “painless” absence, at least at times, was that of De Vrij, thanks to Skriniar’s flexibility and extraordinary condition. A precious pawn for the season finale (and not only) will certainly be Gosens. For the future, however, we will work on a longer bench. See also From the "Gigi Riva" football school to the national team: Barella told by those who raised him

