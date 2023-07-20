Marotta and Ausilio want to give Inzaghi a goalkeeper before Sunday’s departure for the tour in Japan. The Germans are waiting for Mamardashvili, but the Nerazzurri are in a hurry. Then we’ll think about Trubin

Vincent D’Angelo – MILAN

André Onana landed in Manchester yesterday for the usual medical tests and will officially be a United goalkeeper in the next few hours. The Inter fans greeted him with affection and even a touch of nostalgia: this is what happens when he becomes attached to certain characters with great charisma and personality. But Inter – understood as a club – is already projected towards the future. With the 55 million coming from the sale of the Cameroonian, Marotta and Ausilio will have to fix some structural gaps present today in Simone Inzaghi’s squad. But if for other roles there is no need for immediate action (as we tell in the adjacent article), the most pressing urgency is to find a new number one, to allow the team to face the tour in Japan (from Sunday until August 1st) with a regular goalkeeper. For this reason, between today and tomorrow, Inter aims to close the deal with Bayern for Yann Sommer, the 34-year-old goalkeeper of the Swiss national team, with whom there is already an agreement in principle on the new contract. However, the agreement with the German club is missing: the two companies have excellent relations and Bayern has no intention of hindering Sommer’s exit. Who had a release clause of 6 million euros, which expired a few days ago. See also Ruud overtakes Hurkacz: will he find Tsitsipas or Rune in the quarters?

strategy — Not bad, because Inter didn’t intend to pay the clause to free Sommer, also to avoid having to invest the established amount immediately. We have been working on different bases for days and Inter are aiming to buy the goalkeeper for 4 million euros. Contacts with Munich have been constant in recent days, but it has not been possible to speed up as Bayern also need a new international-level goalkeeper who can grow behind Neuer and who can replace him now that he is in the pits: the profile identified some time ago is that of Giorgi Mamardashvili, the 22-year-old Georgian owned by Valencia who had also ended up in Marotta and Ausilio’s sights. Operation too expensive and complex for Inter, not for Bayern who see him as the goalkeeper of the future, for a long time. The fact remains that lnzaghi is pushing to have a new goalkeeper quickly, given the high risk of leaving for Japan with the third goalkeeper Di Gennaro plus Radu and Filip Stankovic, who have returned from loan but without emptying their suitcases. In short, the matter is urgent, so Marotta and Ausilio are ready to present their official offer to Bayern within 48 hours. Sommer is waiting for news, but meanwhile he missed Tuesday’s first friendly. And coach Tuchel has made it clear that he expects a new goalkeeper pending Neuer’s recovery. See also Barcelona begins negotiations for two key renewals for Xavi

BALL — The court in Sommer, by the way, has distant roots. Inter had already put him in their sights last summer, when he was still at Borussia Monchengladbach, tied up for another year on his contract. The idea was to sign him now on a free transfer, then Neuer’s injury upset everyone’s plans and Sommer ended up at Bayern in January. But as soon as the sale of Onana began to take shape, contacts between the parties resumed. The Nerazzurri’s strategy has been known for some time: they want two new goalkeepers, two starters who will have to fight for their place. For this reason, after closing for Sommer, he will start talking again with Shakhtar to also unlock the Trubin deal, the 21-year-old on the launch pad. Here diplomacy and a lot of patience will be needed, because despite the contract expiring in a year, Shakhtar are asking for at least 30 million to free up his jewel. Too many for Inter, but not only. He will talk about it again shortly, but now the focus is all on Sommer: a man of guarantee, with experience and personality from Inter. See also Thiago Motta: "After the goal we got too far back and we suffered"