Inter have entered a new dimension and even the figures of their historical sponsors have to adapt. After the farewell to Pirelli, replaced first by Socios and next year by Digitalbits, the Nerazzurri will also review the figures of the technical sponsor.

Nike, at the moment, pays € 12.5 million per season plus bonuses into Inter’s coffers. The contract was signed in 2014, a geological era ago in the world of football. Inter, the executives confirmed during the roadshow for the issue of the bond, intends to double these figures, bringing the fixed to 25 million euros per season. Football and Finance reveals it.

The negotiations for the renewal have already begun and, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, will go through by the end of this season. The current deadline is set for 2024.

January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 10:24)

