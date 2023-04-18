Things we’ve already seen at Inter this year. In fact, training on the eve of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica experienced a particular episode, with two players involved in a small disagreement during the bullock: André Onana and Marcelo Brozovic. In the video of the session’s warm-up, the goalkeeper chases the ball in the middle of the circle formed by his teammates and, in an attempt to steal it from the Croatian, ends up tackling it too harshly.

The director reacts badly to the intervention and the two almost end up head to head, so much so that two teammates – Danilo D’Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku – find themselves forced to physically divide them to calm spirits, with the situation returning after a few seconds in an atmosphere of apparent normality. It is not the first time that the minutes of training open to television reveal tense moments in Simone Inzaghi’s group, from the harsh contrast between Lukaku and Nicolò Barella to the lecture by a staff member against Brozovic himself.