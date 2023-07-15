Exactly one year ago the dilemma was the same, much more active among fans and insiders than within Appiano Gentile: it’s a good idea that Samir Handanovic and André Onana start the season without having clear who is the first goalkeeper and who the second? In retrospect, it wasn’t a big deal. Of course, at a certain point Simone Inzaghi found himself making a decision in favor of the Cameroonian.