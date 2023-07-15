After the experience with Handanovic and Onana last season, the Nerazzurri seem willing to start again with open competition between the posts. Whether it’s the Swiss and the Ukrainian or someone else, the choice can have advantages and disadvantages
Exactly one year ago the dilemma was the same, much more active among fans and insiders than within Appiano Gentile: it’s a good idea that Samir Handanovic and André Onana start the season without having clear who is the first goalkeeper and who the second? In retrospect, it wasn’t a big deal. Of course, at a certain point Simone Inzaghi found himself making a decision in favor of the Cameroonian.
