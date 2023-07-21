The Nerazzurri have spoken to the Germans to find an agreement and take the full-back on a tour of Japan, but Rummenigge and his men are in no hurry to get him started

by Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

The contact that took place today between Inter and Bayern Munich did not lead to the hoped-for and expected white smoke: for the moment the Germans do not intend to release Yann Sommer. Barring a twist in the next few hours, it cannot be ruled out that the Swiss could be available to Inzaghi for the Nerazzurri’s tour of Japan. Sommer will fly to Japan, but with the Bayern Munich charter: he is on Tuchel’s squad list and will take off from Bavaria on Monday together with the rest of the German champions.

INZAGHI — The Piacenza coach hoped for the games in the Far East against Al Nassr and Psg to be able to have Sommer and instead, barring twists and turns, Filip Stankovic and Di Gennaro will be between the posts, destined to make the third this season. As far as the Swiss is concerned, we still have to wait: Bayern’s negotiation with Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili has stalled, according to some sources it has even foundered definitively. And so Tuchel, who has no physical guarantees from Neuer and does not want to find himself discovered in the role, has blocked the sale of Sommer. Also because, as filtered by Bayern, the release clause contained in the Swiss’ contract has expired: translated even by paying 6 million, Inter could not sign him. And it doesn’t matter if the player’s entourage assures that the clause is still active: the Viale della Liberazione club considers it too expensive for a full-back who will turn 35 in a few months. The parties have therefore decided to update themselves in a few days, perhaps to “cross” in Japan. It being understood that Sommer continues to push to move to Inter, a club with which he has already reached a two-year agreement (with an option for an extra year) and which he has chosen to be a starter in the season leading up to the European Championship. See also Now it's official: Fifa and Uefa suspend Russia from the World Cup and the clubs from the cups

DE GEA, NAVAS AND LLORIS — On the day Onana became United’s new goalkeeper, therefore, Inter were forced to wait even longer to have Sommer. Will she… really wait for him (and possibly, for how long) or will she start looking around for another experienced goalkeeper? In addition of course to continuing the negotiation with Shakhtar Donetsk for Trubin, who sends clues on social media about his liking for a transfer to the Nerazzurri. Among the “experts” should be included Keylor Navas, who however has another year of contract with PSG (at 9 million net) and the free agents Lloris and De Gea. According to English rumors, the latter is tempted by the prospect of wearing the Inter shirt (which in the past, however, the Nerazzurri managers considered him unattainable given the salary received in 2022-23 or 12 million net) as well as being courted by the Saudi Pro League. For Inter, there is also a trail that leads to Audero, who will leave Sampdoria relegated to Serie B. He is less experienced than the others, but he has been proposed and has not been rejected. See also Historical! Caimanes is a finalist in the Caribbean Series