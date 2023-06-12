Inter, Scudetto goal and second star after the Champions League final

Inter closes the Champions League final lost to Manchester City in Istanbul on Saturday with a good dose of bad luck and looks forward to next season with confidence, which will see the Nerazzurri determined to reconfirm themselves in the top European club competition and determined to snatch the Scudetto from the Napoli shirts, thus winning the second star (derby with Gerry Cardinale’s Milan ). But in recent weeks, the indiscretions related to corporate events have also held sway.

Inter-Zilliacus, the Finnish tycoon dreams of the club led by Suning

There is no shortage of suitors for Inter and certainly the Champions League final can only have increased the dream of many magnates or funds to lead one of the clubs with the most important emblem in the world of football. Much has been said and written about the Finnish tycoon Thomas Zilliacus. In the hours before the final, he had braked explaining that “it’s a great club with a fantastic history. However, the owner said it’s not for sale. Let’s all respect him and support Inter in the final in Istanbul. I predict a narrow victory for the nerazzurri ”.

The triumph didn’t come, but the wealthy Finnish businessman didn’t lose heart. “If the final had been a boxing match, Inter would have won overwhelmingly on points. But it’s football the Nerazzurri unfortunately lost despite the excellent tactics employed by Simone Inzaghi and a fantastic performance from his players. Forza Inter”. his post Champions League final commentary.

And the rumors of a very hot negotiation have been relaunched in these hours. “I was with a person who in Italy represents the largest multinational in the world in its sector, namely that of cinema. This authoritative source and passionate about football told me that Inter are about to change hands and will be given to Ziliacus. We’re talking about a billion dollar fortune. He has been negotiating with Zhang for months, everything will be made official post-final, in the days after Istanbul there should be official confirmation“, the words of

