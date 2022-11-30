7 had been called up, but Correa and Onana, for different reasons, ended their adventure prematurely. Only bench for De Vrij, but Dumfries is not at the top either. Martinez, reserve against Poland, came on in the final and spoiled the 3-0

Andrea Ramazzotti

The World Cup is not helping, at least in terms of morale, Inzaghi’s run-up to the Scudetto who, after Qatar 2022, risks finding several players with dead batteries. It’s the fault of a World Cup that didn’t give the Nerazzurri the satisfaction they hoped for. At least until now.

RUN KO — Tucu was the first of the seven to have raised the white flag, even before the start of the competition. In the 5-0 friendly win against the United Arab Emirates, Correa had scored a few minutes after entering the field, in the second half, but the day after coach Scaloni had excluded him from the list of 26 because he was struggling with inflammation in both Achilles tendons. Replaced with Thiago Almada, he returned to Argentina to go on vacation. He should return to Italy in time to leave with his companions for the short tour in Malta, even if his physical conditions will have to be evaluated by the medical staff before boarding the plane. See also Jarlan Barrera launches a new and giant taunt to Junior: video

ONANA “EXPULTED” — On the other hand, the World Cup for the Inter goalkeeper was interrupted after the first match, which was also lost against Switzerland (1-0). A heated argument with coach Song and then with the president of the Eto’o federation prevented him from playing the second drawn match against Serbia: he was expelled from the team with immediate effect for disciplinary reasons. There was no chance to mend the rift and Onana left Qatar. After arriving with high morale thanks to the performance he had with Inter, he imagined a very different World Cup.

DE VRIJ RESERVE — The Dutch centre-back is still waiting to make his debut at the World Cup. All right, the first part of his season with the Nerazzurri wasn’t positive, but coach Van Gaal didn’t give him even a minute in the three matches played. The Netherlands made it through to the next round, moreover thanks to first place in group A, but Stefan never… got off the bench because, alongside Aké and Van Dijk, he played once in the back three De Ligt and two Timbers. It is inevitable that De Vrij, who made 59 appearances for the Orange in his career, expected something more. See also Inter, shot to the left: challenge to Newcastle for the Gosens shot. Caicedo on loan

DUMFRIES UNLOADING — The former PSV right winger, on the other hand, has always been inserted by Van Gaal in the starting eleven, but, unlike last year’s European Championship when he was a great protagonist with goals and assists, he did not shine in Qatar. A few descents so far, but too sporadic. His performance has therefore remained the fluctuating one of the first part of the season with Inter.

LUKAKU PILLS — Big Rom made his debut at Qatar 2022 in the final 10′ of the match lost against Morocco. Considering the injury to his left thigh that has been tormenting him since 28 August (thanks to a relapse), he also anticipated his recovery times, but clearly he’s in a late condition and tomorrow night against his friend Brozovic’s Croatia it will be unlikely he will be a starter. The “real” Giant’s World Championship has yet to begin.

BROZOVIC IN RECOVERY — “Brozo” had started with the handbrake on, by his coach’s own admission, in the 0-0 draw against Morocco: he had only three pieces in his legs with the Inter shirt thanks to the muscle injury at the end of September with the his national. It was inevitable that he was not at the top. In the 4-1 win against Canada he shot up and, although his high standards are still some way off, he sent an encouraging signal. See also Kevin Álvarez will go to football in Europe

EVIL LAUTARO — Against Poland, the Bull missed another chance. Scaloni initially relegated him to the bench to make room for Julio Alvarez and the choice of him proved to be right as the City striker scored the 2-0 goal. And the interist? He came on for the last 11 minutes plus added time and missed the 3-0 chance by kicking diagonally wide from an excellent position. After the two goals disallowed by the Var (for offside) against Saudi Arabia and a colorless hour against Mexico, his World Cup continues amid disappointments and wasted opportunities. This wasn’t the Qatar that Martinez had in mind: he was supposed to be one of the stars of the event and instead for now he’s been almost invisible. Maybe in the round of 16 against Australia he’ll have another chance to change history. Will he succeed?