No loss of concentration after the Barcelona feat. Dragged by Lautaro and Barella, heroes also of the Camp Nou night, Inter beat Salernitana and, waiting for Napoli-Bologna, shortened (momentarily?) From the top of the standings. Now there are two consecutive successes in Serie A and the crisis that culminated with the post-stop knockout at San Siro against Roma seems only a memory. Also because the game is fluid again thanks to the excellent moment of Calhanoglu, deputy luxury Brozovic. The affirmation against Campania, not very convinced and not at all convincing, is never in doubt: no goalscoring like last season (double 5-0), but a “heavy” result in the future. Because it transmits conviction to the team still without Lukaku (tomorrow’s exams) and because it allows us to prepare in the best way possible for Saturday’s trip to Florence.

THE BULL IS UNLOCKED

–

In front of the gaze of the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, Inzaghi starts with the same formation that drew at Camp Nou, except for Acerbi in place of Bastoni. Only bench for Asllani because you cannot give up the direction of Calhanoglu or the insertions of Mkhitaryan. Nicola, without Radovanovic, Fazio and Maggiore, also has Bohinen not at the top (and on the bench), but does not change form compared to Sunday’s victory against Verona: ahead with the 3-5-2 in which Vilhena has the task of not to make the Turk think. Without raising the engine revs, the Nerazzurri command the game from the beginning: no fierce pressure, but careful supervision of all spaces so as not to grant opportunities to the Campania region. Dumfries’ push to the right is important and Martinez’s 1-0 was born right on that lane, at the peak of an action with 12 passes that originated from the Onana area. Toro, who had unblocked in Barcelona and who had not scored in the league since August 30, rejoices with enthusiasm and is confirmed out of the tunnel. Salernitana, who had Candreva and Mazzocchi on the defenders’ line, is forced to raise the center of gravity and the pressure so as not to allow the hosts to dribble easily. The “reward” is a ball recovered in a dangerous area that leads to a shot just to the side of Kastanos, but overall the tactical attitude of the guests is not strenuous in order not to expose themselves too much to Inter counterattacks. So are Skriniar and his companions to lead the dances and for large stretches to review the harmonious and fluid construction from behind that had characterized the first season of Inzaghi at the Pinetina. Dzeko twice goes close to doubling, then it’s up to Skriniar, headed by Dimarco’s cross, to engage Sepe who also avoids Lautaro’s brace with a great reflex. Onana can be seen above all for his skill with the ball at his feet, but when Piatek calls him into question, the Cameroonian is reactive.