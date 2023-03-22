The defender is expected at Pinetina to resume therapy. Inzaghi needs the top for an April with 9 official matches

No national team for Milan Skriniar. The Nerazzurri defender, who from the end of February onwards played only a handful of minutes in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Porto due to acute lumboglutalgia, was examined by Slovakia’s medical staff and will be in the Pinetina to resume the therapies. For Inzaghi this is positive news in view of an April with 9 official commitments. The coach from Piacenza will need Skriniar at the top to qualify for the next Champions League, move forward in Europe and maybe lift the Italian Cup.

RELEASE — Here is the text of the statement issued by the Slovak Football Federation: “Slovakia captain Milan Skriniar arrived today at the national team training camp. As he has been suffering from back problems for some time, he underwent further medical tests on Monday. That is why he was unable to personally receive the trophy for winning the 2022 Footballer of the Year poll. See also Egan Bernal: this is how the recovery goes from home

He was also seen by national team doctors Zsolt Fegyveres and Jozef Almási at the Hotel Delfín in Senec. Milan’s conditions are such that he will not be able to play in either of the two opening matches of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers: in Trnava against Luxembourg and in Bratislava against Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

