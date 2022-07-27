Inter, renewal with Nike and more: the Nerazzurri shirt is worth more than 50 million

Great news forInter. There Nerazzurri shirt worth … 50 million euros. Meanwhile, the renewal is registered with the Nike which should be for another 8 years and, according to Corriere dello Sport, will be practically doubled compared to the previous agreement: the collection every year should touch 25 million. Not only. DigitalBits who becomes a jersey sponsor brings in dowry 23 million this year (30 next, a total of 85 million plus bonuses in 3 years), the confirmation of Lenovo as backsponsor he is worth another 5 million. Without forgetting that the replacement of Digitalbits has not yet arrived as the new sleeve sponsor. In short, the Nerazzurri shirt is worth more than 50 million for the happiness of Zhang and Suning.

Inter-Skriniar, PSG returns to the charge

Front Skriniar: according to Sportitalia, a meeting between Inter And Psg. According to these rumors, the Nerazzurri management will be represented by an intermediary, Paolo Busardò, while the number one of the French club will arrive in the English capital. Nasser Al-Khelaifi. So far the two clubs have remained far apart: the Nerazzurre requests are at least 70 million, the PSG offer reaches 60 bonuses included (at these figures the defender is not sold and in September they would aim to renew the contract expiring in 2023) . At the entrance, the tracks that lead to remain alive Milenkovic of Fiorentina and Demiral of Atalanta.

