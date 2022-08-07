Simone Inzaghi is not very happy with his Inter seen yesterday with Villarreal. In the last friendly pre-season, the Nerazzurri take another four goals which, added to the previous ones, make a total of ten goals conceded during the summer. Many, too many for the coach who will have to review the defense mechanisms. The coach has already made the switch between Dimarco and Darmian for example, moving the first in the three defense and making the other the deputy Gosens. But in yesterday’s knockout Milan Skriniar was among the worst on the pitch. The Slovak was tarnished and cumbersome, it was not an evening at his level.

WHO WANTS THAT – A little less than a month before the end of the transfer market, the rumors about his possible farewell to Inter continue but a week before the start of the championship also remains the hypothesis of a stay with the Nerazzurri. The PSG proposal of 50 million euros was sent back to the sender with a clear message: “For less than 70 we do not treat it“And, so far, there have been no raises. Chelsea have not come forward eitherwhich had some contact with the intermediary of the operation but at the moment of concrete proposals have not arrived.

THE MOVES – The Blues are looking for a defender to support Koulibaly and it is not excluded that they can make an attempt for the Slovak, the PSG in this market is moving very slowly and after the announcement of Renato Sanches could try the lunge for a power plant (in addition to Mukiele). Skriniar’s will has always been to stay in Milan, in the friendly against Lyon he was greeted by a roar from the fans who would like to have him in the Nerazzurri. But now we need to concentrate on the field, after the flop with Villarreal we need a turning point.