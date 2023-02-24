Wednesday’s match against Porto left its aftermath, but Inzaghi hopes to recover the two defenders and only have to give up Correa. Big Rom will team up with Lautaro in attack

Brozovic and Lukaku are starting again. Skriniar and Darmian aren’t at their best, but they want to be there. The only one who is sure not to get on the train to Bologna tomorrow afternoon is Correa, who also worked on the field yesterday, but will be available again for the match against Lecce (March 5) or for the next match against Spezia (Friday 10 March). In Appiano Gentile the euphoria for Wednesday’s victory against Porto is already a memory and Inzaghi has asked the team to put aside the Champions League. At least for three weeks (scarce). Given the performance achieved against the small and medium-sized teams in 2023 by Inter, before thinking about returning to Dragão there are three very insidious commitments in the league. The Piacenza coach dreams of getting a full score against Bologna, Lecce and Spezia to “secure” second place and arrive at the match against Conceição’s team with high morale. And he’s ready to sip the energies of the group, using a little turnover, to present himself in Portugal with the squad in the best possible conditions. See also Details of the confrontation between Erling Haaland and America

TIREDNESS AND TURN OVER — Inzaghi knows that after commitments like Wednesday’s it’s not easy to recover physical and nervous energy quickly. This is why, as happens in similar situations, the sessions over the last two days have been aimed more at emptying the muscles of lactic acid than at “pushing” or working on athletic condition. Several Nerazzurri finished the match against Porto squeezed thanks to the final assault in search of victory, guaranteed by Lukaku’s goal. Skriniar, who was called a lot in coverage and called to various spurs on the counterattacks of the opponents, is one of the most tired; Darmian, who played first on the right wing and then as a scorer in the three-man line, finished gritting his teeth with an ankle discomfort. Their conditions will be verified in tomorrow afternoon’s session, before leaving for Bologna. It’s easy to think that Dumfries is used instead of Darmian at Dall’Ara. In the absence of Skriniar, and without Darmian, two solutions: D’Ambrosio or De Vrij, with Acerbi in the center. The first option, possibly, would be the favorite because “Ace” could have a rest shift in favor of the Dutchman. See also Inter, Gosens more in the derby than in Genoa. Vecino in a group

BOOST BIG ROM — Brozovic will return to the starting lineup in the middle of the field, having played from the start against Udinese, but who had once again sat on the bench with Porto. Wednesday’s entry, with an excellent spirit, a large dose of conviction and lucid ideas in shielding the opponent’s counterattacks, made it clear that the Croatian is returning to the top. He will be the director of the team, with Barella and Calhanoglu as midfielders. Rest time for Mkhitaryan. Brozo will guarantee more attention in preventive coverage and his sense of position in the non-possession phase will be especially useful away from home where the Nerazzurri defense has conceded more goals than is legal. Finally, in attack, space for Lukaku who will team up with Lautaro Martinez. Now that he has scored for two games in a row, the idea is to … ride the Belgian’s enthusiasm. Also because by playing he will further improve his condition and forget the double serious injury to his left thigh which has allowed him to collect only 14 appearances so far. See also F1 | Ferrari: the renewal of Leclerc is strategic for Vasseur

February 24, 2023 (change February 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM)

