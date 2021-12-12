Lautaro (brace and penalty saved), Sanchez and Calhanoglu give Inzaghi the first place. Sardinians give up, but the Nerazzurri are a goal machine and a good game

Inter are a goal machine and good football. Cagliari asphalts with a brace from Lautaro (who allows himself the luxury of missing even a penalty) and the jewels of Sanchez and Calhanoglu and for the first time in this championship he finds himself in the lead from sode the top of the standings. Milan and Napoli, which until a month ago were at +7, now find themselves in the wake of the Italian champions, with their fifth consecutive victory and able to keep a clean sheet for 4 matches.

Homage to Priscus – It would have been the perfect night for Peppino Prisco. And before the start of the match, a touching tribute was dedicated to the “greatest Inter player ever” (quoted by Massimo Moratti), who died exactly 20 years ago. While the Curva prepared a choreography with photos and the banner “Peppino Prisco make us a goal”, archive images and an interview with Prisco were projected on the maxi screen, whose Nerazzurri faith and whose jokes to Juventus and AC Milan players will never come. forget.

First half – And we’re at the game. Inzaghi finds De Vrij, absent from the mocking own goal in the derby, and insists on Dumfries and Perisic on the flanks. Alongside Lautaro, Sanchez is in attack, with Dzeko on the bench. Mazzarri must give up Nandez and field the three former Godin, Dalbert and Keita. The special observer is Barella, a veteran of the difficult night in Madrid and certainly not insensitive to his Sardinian roots. Hugs with all the former companions, but then two right-handed to make it clear that there are no discounts. It is played in the mirror, with Deiola, Grassi and Marin looking at Calhanoglu, Brozovic and Barella respectively. The script is the one expected, with Inter camped in the opposing half, but unhinging the vault prepared by Mazzarri is not easy. Godin dominates with the head, Caceres and Carboni double on the flanks (but when Dumfries breaks through on the right at 20 ‘, Lautaro almost sends Sanchez into the goal) so the Nerazzurri try especially from outside. Cragno, however, is careful about Skriniar and Toro while Perisic, often a pick for Inzaghi, has his business with the Bellanova splinter. It takes a spark to break the deadlock and they find it in the 29th minute Calha and Lautaro. Corner of the Turkish, the Argentine on the near post anticipates Joao Pedro and heads Cragno. Even below, Cagliari, however, remains low and tries to sting only with Grassi, who, however, opens his right foot too much on the assist of Joao Pedro. Inter in the final half, on the other hand, eats the impossible. First (41 ‘) Cragno walls Sanchez, freed by a veronica of Barella. Then (42 ‘) Lautaro one meter from the line does not arrive on Dumfries’ cross. Finally, in the 43rd minute, the Dutchman was knocked down by the goalkeeper, but Toro got the second penalty of the season saved, after the one in the derby, and kept the match open.

Second half – No changes in the interval. And a little surprising that Inzaghi did not replace Lautaro, who was booked shortly after scoring and at risk after an attempted scissor kick in which he hit Caceres. Inter is still a pretty sight and after a slalom in Bastoni’s area, then walled up, it takes little to double. In fact, at 50 ‘Barella works a nice ball on the right and crosses for the right on the fly of Sanchez, who anticipates Caceres and Deiola and finds the opposite corner. The Chilean is the fifteenth scorer of the best attack in the league. It is the second goal to really uncork the game, because now Cagliari (with Lykogiannis for Grassi and Dalbert left midfielder) is forced to have a minimum wage of initiative and Inter with some more space goes to a wedding. The icing is late in coming, but then it takes another one with it. At 66 ‘Calha is free to concentrate and unload a big right to turn. Two minutes pass and Barella catches Bull on the run, who burns Godin and prank Cragno for overtaking poker. The rest is an academy, with an adjoining Sanchez crossbar and a whirlwind of changes that also give the debut to Inter baby Mattia Zanotti, right winger born in 2003.

