Summit between Zhang, the managers and Inzaghi and first contact with Atalanta for the German. For the Ecuadorian contracted until June

A phone is enough, right? There is no Covid blocking the top of the market, even more so if it serves to talk about Robin Gosens and Felipe Caicedo. Monday was supposed to be and Monday was: Inter president Steven Zhang, CEO Beppe Marotta and sports director Piero Ausilio in the late afternoon had a conference call with Simone Inzaghi. The coach was blocked by Covid, but he has clear ideas about Inter. And he clearly reiterated the need, shared by the executives, to carry out a market operation on the left wing. It is his priority, this explains Inter’s decisive move on Gosens. Zhang has given the go-ahead for an investment that is future-proof, even at the cost of making an effort in terms of salary. In addition, the coach suggested the opportunity to make an attack in attack, a player who makes him sleep peacefully without shaking every time a South American flies to the national team (as in these pre-derby days with Lautaro and Sanchez). See also The scores of the Ballon d'Or jury

THE DEAL – The move is decided, the turn is clear. Inter have decided to test the ground with Atalanta for Robin Gosens, currently stopped due to injury (return scheduled for the end of February). It is the name chosen to set up after Perisic today. There has already been contact between the Nerazzurri and Percassi’s clubs. Newcastle have been working on Gosens for some time, offering the player a multi-year contract worth 3.5 million euros net per season. The track is open, but since yesterday there is a very open duel. And Inter thinks they are in the running. Obviously, the agreement on the formula of the operation must be found, even more than on the figures. Atalanta values ​​Gosens 35 million euros, Inter today can only expose themselves for a loan, postponing the deal only to June. There is no closure, the track must be followed. And Inter’s thrust was decided, also because on the Perisic front the hopes of a renewal are now reduced. Inter have gradually changed their goal, on the outside. He first approached Kostic, then Digne, and in the last few hours he also evaluated the return of Alex Telles. But a common line was decided with Inzaghi, who makes the role an absolute priority, even at the cost of giving up other interventions. See also HS Helsinki Photographer captures a magical shot of a plane over Helsinki - The sight is so special that the picture was thought to have been manipulated

CONTACT – Therefore, even at the cost of giving up the attacker. This is a deal that Inter want to do without losing a single cent. During the day there was the first contact for Felipe Caicedo. It is the preferred profile, in the idea of ​​a player who does not claim to be a starter, is ready to use and above all already knows the manager. Inter have moved, have tested the ground: the player has been offered a dry contract of six months, as long as it slightly reduces the demands in terms of engagement: the current one, with Genoa, is 2.5 million. The type of operation must be studied with the rossoblù club: excluding the hypothesis of a termination, as well as the initially aired one of an exchange with Salcedo, which remains the alternative should Caicedo vanish. Closing on the Sensi issue: the topic was addressed yesterday and today the player will have a new contact with the management. Inzaghi would like to keep him, Stefano is undecided, but the feeling is that in the end he will go to Sampdoria. Kolarov is also coming out, who will terminate his contract with Inter this week: he will not join Inzaghi’s staff, he must decide whether to stop playing immediately or continue elsewhere. See also Juventus, Szczesny without the Green Pass: he does not play against Inter

January 25, 2022 (change January 25, 2022 | 00:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Inter #shot #left #challenge #Newcastle #Gosens #shot #Caicedo #loan