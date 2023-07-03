The Nerazzurri’s priority is to resolve the Romelu case: a 5 million loan with obligation is proposed. And the Belgian presses on the Blues…

Philip Conticello

The summer, the one marked by the transfer market, lives on priorities. Thus, a minute after throwing open the exit door for Brozovic with a strange sense of liberation, Inter turned their antennas elsewhere. While still waiting for Onana to rain pounds from Manchester, the club has begun to focus on the number one target of the session: Romelu Lukaku, who else but him? He is the prodigal son who should return to the nerazzurri once and for all, for him the CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are thinking of an offer with a precise architecture: an official proposal will be made to Chelsea in a few days which between loan and redemption could exceed 30 million.

Cash out first — Before even thinking about Frattesi or which piece to add in defense after the Azpilicueta prank, Inter is thinking about giving semi-definitive shape to the offensive department in which Marcus Thuram has occupied the box left by Edin Dzeko. Defining the Belgian question quickly is a priority and for this reason there will be a new videoconference meeting with Chelsea this week. The day is still missing because Inter have a couple of deadlines to fix sooner. In order not to show up empty-handed by the English, the Nerazzurri must first cash in: the 18 million from Al-Nassr for Brozo will be safe only after the Croatian signs the very rich three-year deal and, considering Marcelo’s tantrums on social media and in reality, nothing should be taken for granted until then. This time, however, the road seems to have been traced and Sundays served the clubs to define some bureaucratic procedures: today the end of the telenovela should be written. On the same day, then, news is expected from Manchester: United have hinted in the English media that they can look for a heir to De Gea other than Onana, if the Inter price is high, but in private the optimism resists. Ten Hag himself has reassured the old protégé, the Red Devils will do everything to enlist him. After reaching an agreement on André’s salary, the first offer could fall at the beginning of the week. The distance at the start is also normal: faced with an official request of 60, the British could go to 50 with bonuses. See also Padel, Major of Rome: Sinicropi-Cattaneo advance to the 2nd round

The offer — Selling quickly is what Inter needs to meet Chelsea with the right tools of persuasion. For some time, even before Ausilio’s mission to London, the Nerazzurri had understood that there was no more room for an encore loan. After all, proposals have arrived at the Blues for a definitive sale of the Belgian, starting with that of Milan to move on to the relaunch of the very rich Al-Hilal: Romelu never thought of selling his soul to the Devil and said no to a triennial from 40 per season in Arabia. His obstinate resistance stems from his love for the Nerazzurri and his desire to stay: in doing so, Rom also wants to help Inter “file” Chelsea’s request for at least 40 million for a definitive sale. However, the Belgian also expects Inter to play his part: the loan that will be proposed will necessarily be onerous, probably up to 5 million, but it is on the amount of the mandatory redemption that the game is played. The nerazzurri would not like to spend more than 30, preferably payable over several years. It will take days of patience for a delicate game of chess, the most important of this Nerazzurri summer. Rom, who since Saturday has returned to being a 100% Blues player, observes from Sardinia where he is on vacation with friends and family and keeps fit with his personal trainer, the Belgian Johan Gerets. Inter meet on the 13th, Chelsea already tomorrow: both teams will grant an extra week to internationals like the Belgian: there is no doubt as to which Romelu’s preferred retreat is. See also Jeremy Renner updates fans and posts a video of rehab