Continuing the journey in Europe can guarantee more freedom on the market and fewer transfers. The Portuguese should not be underestimated: they are tough

Twenty million for me, is that enough? Which is a bit like imitating the song and the girls by Lucio Battisti, year of grace 1969. Fifty-four years later, the 20 million (euros) are what Inter are chasing in these round of 16. Because, of course, there is the glory of a sporting goal that has been missing for 12 years, the 2010-11 season, that of the post Treble, a geological era ago. And then, of course, there is also the pride of a property that has the desire to enter the top eight in Europe, a goal that can be easily exported and spent abroad much more than a Coppa Italia or a Supercoppa won. But a piece of strategy on the market to come is also at stake here. And a greater margin of maneuver for the construction of tomorrow’s Inter.

Output — The eventual passage to the quarter-finals for the Nerazzurri is worth around 20 million euros, among the 10.6 guaranteed by UEFA, sponsor bonuses and box office revenue that would necessarily be of a high level. And it would be 20 million not “expected”, out of budget: in the initial programs, in fact, the company had budgeted for third place in the group and relegation to the Europa League. Climbing up to the quarterfinals would guarantee pure oxygen to the coffers of a club that has an obligation to self-finance. And who is therefore forced to look at market opportunities, at zero parameters. And he must necessarily resort to player trading, i.e. the buying and selling of players, therefore also painful transfers. It has been said about Dumfries, the first name on the list of probable starters. But if the objective – not officially declared – is that of +60, it is logical to think that the farewell of the winger will not be enough. Here, the Champions League can help here. Here he can help qualifying against Porto. Taking those 20 million would mean having less need to resort to a second sale, which would risk being painful unless you “invent” another Casadei-style miracle. See also Inzaghi on the assault of Milan: Inter on the pitch with the very titular players. Doubts on the right

Arrivals and renewals — But there are also two other aspects to consider. The greatest leeway for executives is related to the inbound market. It doesn’t mean, just to be clear, that Inter would have sufficient resources for a top investment in terms of value. But certainly there would be more space to chase a high-profile player who maybe moves on loan, if not even for free, but with a high salary. It’s easy to name Marcus Thuram, on whom Bayern seem to have the advantage. But it is a reasoning that applies, for example, to all players from the Premier League, a market that the Nerazzurri follow with great interest. Why not think you can go after another Lukaku? And then, another point to take into consideration: contract renewals. Inter have started the first talks, he told Beppe Marotta himself before the match against Udinese. Calhanoglu and Bastoni are the most complicated negotiations to manage, to avoid finding themselves in 2024 in a situation similar to that of Skriniar. And then there are Dzeko and De Vrij, two other big names expiring next summer, on which the Nerazzurri have already started negotiating. That’s why from Wednesday until March 14 the present and the future are at stake. Within three weeks Inter will have the clearest ideas on what will be possible to do, on where to set limits and stakes. After all, self-financing also requires this type of reasoning. And it is not always possible to think of being able to sell a player for 113 million euros and then take him back on loan a year later. Sometimes, even the field has to come to the rescue. And the Champions League is the only way forward. See also Sinner tired of being left alone, with Piatti is a crisis: imminent divorce

February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 00:27)

