Slowly, it seems possible to return to reality. The alienating sense of a stadium full of fans is now behind us and for some time there has been no mention of percentages combined with the capacity of a facility. Also removed the masks at the beginning of the month, now it is already time to think about the next season, at least at the logistical level. So Inter announced the timetable for subscriptions to Giuseppe Meazza for 2022/23, with a program divided into four phases.

The rules

–

It starts from Wednesday 18 May at 2 pm, with season ticket holders for the 2019/20 season who will be able to confirm their place until 6 June. We are talking about 2020 precisely because that was the last year at full stage, at least until the end of winter stop due to the spread of the coronavirus and the freezing of the championship. Lockdowns, masks, restrictions and curfews. All behind, if you think of an afternoon in the Serie A stadiums from August onwards. Continuing with the indications of the club, the second phase will allow subscribers to change places within their sector (6-7 June), while from 9 to 13 those who have not confirmed their seat can change sector: the first two days will be reserved for 19/20 season ticket holders, the last two for those in the waiting list. Finally, it will close from 20 June onwards, when the race for the seat for all aspiring new subscribers will start.