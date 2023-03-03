Sold out (or almost) for Inter-Lecce despite -18 in the standings from leaders Napoli and last Sunday’s knockout in Bologna. Impossible? Not for the Nerazzurri fans who so far, in terms of number of appearances at San Siro, are worthy of the Scudetto. The trend will be confirmed on Sunday for the match against the Giallorossi from Puglia: the 70,000 mark has already been abundantly exceeded, but we are aiming further. Indeed, if the match hadn’t been forbidden to residents of the Province of Lecce a few days in advance (when the away sector was sold out), there would have been 75,000 present at the Meazza. With the tickets for the third blue ring that have been reimbursed thanks to the measure taken by the Prefect of Milan and that have been put back on sale, it is not certain that the sold out goal will not have been reached in any case. Difficult but not impossible. In any case, there are likely to be few tickets that can be purchased on Sunday and almost all of them in the away sector.