The detachment from the leaders and the defeat of Dall’Ara did not discourage the Nerazzurri. A few hundred tickets remain to be sold throughout the stadium, some of which have been put back on sale after the transfer stop for residents in the Province of Lecce
Sold out (or almost) for Inter-Lecce despite -18 in the standings from leaders Napoli and last Sunday’s knockout in Bologna. Impossible? Not for the Nerazzurri fans who so far, in terms of number of appearances at San Siro, are worthy of the Scudetto. The trend will be confirmed on Sunday for the match against the Giallorossi from Puglia: the 70,000 mark has already been abundantly exceeded, but we are aiming further. Indeed, if the match hadn’t been forbidden to residents of the Province of Lecce a few days in advance (when the away sector was sold out), there would have been 75,000 present at the Meazza. With the tickets for the third blue ring that have been reimbursed thanks to the measure taken by the Prefect of Milan and that have been put back on sale, it is not certain that the sold out goal will not have been reached in any case. Difficult but not impossible. In any case, there are likely to be few tickets that can be purchased on Sunday and almost all of them in the away sector.
CHAMPIONS BOOST
—
The goal of the fans is to push Lautaro and his teammates towards qualifying for the Champions League, the “minimum” goal set by the club. The timetable (Sunday at 6pm) certainly helped the pre-sale which started some time ago. And therefore the atmosphere will be quite hot, even if it remains to be understood what the reaction of the people will be in the face of a possible test that is not brilliant. The Nerazzurri have been strong so far at the Meazza and everyone is hoping that Sunday’s knockout in Bologna will be cancelled. There will certainly be incitement from the Curva Nord which last night, after the classic meeting on Thursday, displayed banners outside the San Siro in support of the boxer Daniele Scardina, a Nerazzurri fan who underwent surgery on his head on Tuesday after falling ill.
March 3, 2023 (change March 3, 2023 | 5:20 pm)
