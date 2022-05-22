Scudetto at Inter, still possible?

Scudetto at Inter despite Milan’s 3-0 victory in Sassuolo? Some (few) still hope for it.

On 27 April Bologna – Inter ended 2 to 1, also and above all due to the Nerazzurri and the duck of his goalkeeper Radu.

This is history. It is a fact. But among the fans ofInter there is someone who still hopes that the decision of the sporting institutions will be revised and it is decided to give 3-0 at the table for Inter given that the match should have been played on January 6 (when Inzaghi’s team was very fit) but Bologna did not appear on the pitch due to the rules Covid.

The Nerazzurri fans, not all, some, are hoping for a miracle. But is there really this possibility?

Contacted by Affaritaliani.itthe politicians (of all parties) of Nerazzurri faith say that the 3-0 at the table should have been assigned before the repetition of the match.

Basically, it is now too late. The dream remains, to win a championship now lost at 99.99% … But that 0.01% …

