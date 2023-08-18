Inter favorite for the Scudetto: Milan, Naples and Juventus late. The odds of 888sport

The market with some joy (Frattesi-Thuram-Arnautovic) some painful goodbyes (Dzeko, Onana, Brozovic) and the non-return of Romelu Lukaku does not discourage bookmakers: Inter are the favorites for Serie A 2023/2024.

The Nerazzurri, third in last season and finalists in the Champions League, start in pole position in the bookmakers’ forecasts for the Scudetto, with a hit offered at 2.75 on 888sport (that is: you point 1 euro and you win 2.75). If so, the company managed by Suning would put the famous second star (twentieth title) on its chest by winning the sprint with the Milan cousins ​​(they also have 19 tricolors won so far).

The reigning champions of Napoli – that they lost Luciano Spallettifinding in Rudy Garcia the new guide – I am the main antagonist: a bis signed by Osimhen-Kvaratskhelia is at odds of 4 against 1while the Juventus champion of Italy is worth 4.50 the bet: it should be remembered that the bianconeri will only have the championship and the Italian cup, therefore they will be able to concentrate their energies on the Scudetto race more than their rivals will.

Milan further back, despite a spectacular transfer market (after the sale of Tonali, champions such as Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Chukwueze and Reijnders arrived): the Scudetto of Rafael Leo and his companions – two years after the last success of the Diavolo – is quoted 6 against 1. The formations of the Capital are far away at the moment: José Mourinho’s Roma is ahead at 12 on Maurizio Sarri’s Lazioso the title is played at 15.

Magician Gasperini’s Atalanta share is high (who took Tourè and Scamacca in attack, as well as De Ketelaere’s bet from Milan) proposed at 29.

Inter scudetto? Sisal and Snai are also betting on it. Naples away, Milan and Juventus in the wake of the nerazzuri

Also for Sisal, the Inter championship will be offered at 2.75. in front of Juventus at 3.00. In the wake of Milan which is quoted at 3.50. Napoli champions are much further away and relegated to the role of fourth favorite (at 7.50) ahead of Rome (16.00) and Atalanta (at 25.00). The more you detach it Lazio of Sarri (33.00) and the Florentine (at 50.00).

The Snai? He agrees on the Italian champion Inter with the exact same amount: 2.75 and sees the two big sisters as pursuers as equals: Juventus and Milan at 3.25. Napoli seems condemned to abdicate also for Snai shareholders (at 7.50), with the Mourinho’s Rome paid 15.00 times the initial stake. Gasperini’s Atalanta? Should he win the Scudetto, he would be paid at 20.00, with Lazio at 33.00 and Fiorentina at 50.00.

Osimhen top scorer ahead of Lautaro Martinez and Vlahovic, the odds of the bookmakers

Last year Victor Osimhen won easily over Lautaro Martinez noDespite a series of physical troubles. Also in the coming season it will be the two of them, according to the experts of Planetwin365fighting for the scepter of best scorer in Serie A. The Nigerian from Napoli is on pole at 3, closely followed by the Inter at 3.65. The podium sees the Juventus player Dusan Vlahovic climbproposed to 7, while a return to the top of Cyrus Immobile pay 8 times the stake. Attention then to Dominic Berardi at 15, with Raphael Leao at odds of 17.

Frosinone, Verona and Lecce at risk of relegation for bookmakers

Little trust in Frosinonewhich according to the odds of Newgioco is the main suspect to slip into Serie B: the immediate return of the ciociari in cadetteria is low at 1.33. Veronawho survived a few months ago only in the end-of-season play-off (with Spezia), sees the descent to B to 1.75, but also pay attention to the Lecce at 1.50. The situation in Cagliari and Genoa is calmeroffered at 2.20, while the Salernitanana stands at 3.50.

Bookmakers, Champions odds: Inter safe

Inter are confident of placing in the top 4, at 1.10 on Stanleybet.it. Almost certain too Juventusat 1.20, and Naples at 1.25. Low rate for the Milan at 1.40, while they will be forced to chase Lazio And Rome: the giallorossi are seen at 2.75, while the biancoceleste formation sees confirmation in the European elite at 3.25. High share ofAtalantaat 7.50, with the Florentine at 8.50.

