Inter, scary Champions League draw. But Lazio-Napoli aren't laughing either. The Italians' opponents

Three Italians out of four garlic round of 16 of the Champions League and one relegated to the Europa League (Milan thanks to Newcastle's feat which avoided the Euro-elimination: here are the Rossoneri's report cards): Italian football celebrates moderately. Above all because the trio that moves forward does so with second place in the group: if for Naples (drawn in the group col real Madrid) and Lazio (with theAtletico Madrid) was predictable, the cold shower obviously came from the European vice-champions ofInter ended up behind the Real Sociedad.

Champions League round of 16 draw, the dates

And now the Champions League round of 16 draw scheduled Monday 18 December at 12 in the UEFA headquarters in Nyon (first legs on 13-14-20-21 February, return matches on 5-6-12-13 March) against one of the teams that won their groups. There is something to be afraid of. If we want to see the glass half full, even the teams that will face the Italians will not be able to sleep peacefully. Let's see the possible rivals of Inter, Napoli and Lazio.

Champions League, first place and second in the groups. The list for the round of 16

First in the Champions League groups

Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, ​​Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid.

Second in the Champions League groups

Lazio, Inter, Napoli, PSG, PSV Eindhoven, Leipzig, Copenhagen, Porto.

Champions League round of 16 draws: Inter, Napoli, Lazio… The opponents in the box

The Italian teams will have to face one of the top teams in the group, except the one they have already found in their groups. Therefore Inter cannot have Real Sociedad, Lazio which will avoid Atletico Madrid and Napoli which will not find Real Madrid again.

The 3 Serie A teams are obviously hoping for a draw with Borussia Dortmund or Real Sociedad (Lazio and Napoli). For the rest, any other outcome of the ballot box cannot be said to be soft. It will be a rematch of the Champions League final, Inter-Manchester City already in the round of 16?

From Bayern Munich to Arsenal (who flies to the Premier League under the guidance of Arteta, a pupil of Pep Guardiola), passing through the Barcelona It's enough to give you a headache about Xavi.

Perhaps Atletico Madrid could be acceptable for Inter and Napolieven if Simeone's team at home this year is practically unbeatable…

