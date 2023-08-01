The national team striker will leave London and the Premier League, with the Nerazzurri returning to the fray after a failed attempt with Sassuolo last summer. The precedent of the French proves that the operation is possible

Marcus Thuram lecture after all should have left traces of endorphins at Inter: sometimes times are not manipulable at will, but if all parties really want a wedding, the right time will come. It happened with the Frenchman, who in 2021 seemed one step away from the Nerazzurri shirt and then saw the transfer fade due to a serious injury, but who 24 months later is on tour with Inter. Other than the laconic “wait and hope”: the Frenchman really knew how to wait and the circle came full circle four transfer market sessions later with all the signatures in the right place.

Here, in the last few days there is a plot that in some ways seems to have what it takes to follow that of Thuram, even if it has only passed the prologue. The substance, however, is that Gianluca Scamacca will leave West Ham United only a year after flying to London: the job has not been the one hoped for and, in an undefined tangle between causes and consequences, not even his impact on English football is memorable state. Eight goals in 27 matches are the blue's numbers Hammers in 2022-2023, with the goals that are exactly half of what was scored the previous year at Sassuolo, moreover spread this time between the Premier League and the Conference League (including the preliminaries). As it happens, the desire to return to Italy is strong and at these latitudes there is certainly no shortage of admirers for the center forward of the national team. Twelve months, then, are all in all just a few to file a dossier…

Rome, until a few hours ago, seemed to be ahead of everyone. She was the most determined contender to take Scamacca and had made her the next prime target in an already substantial shopping campaign. He himself has publicly expressed words of appreciation for the Giallorossi: the courtship is evident and reciprocal, but Inter remains an old flame of those ready to catch fire again at the first spark. Above all, in viale della Liberazione you can aim for a permanent purchase and not a loan as they wish in Rome. The Nerazzurri lack a centre-forward, Simone Inzaghi wants a first striker with a goal in his feet and the club had already allocated around forty million euros for Romelu Lukaku: an investment is therefore contemplated. Last year the advances of Inter for Scamacca collided with the harsh reality of a "light" portfolio and a high demand from Sassuolo, aware of being in a strong position: the amount requested would arrive and in fact from London, West Ham bank, the winning offer was 36 million euros plus 6 in bonuses and a small percentage on future resale. Until now Inter has remained at the window, but now beyond the glass there is the dreamy gaze of Gianluca who imagines Italy on the horizon. He who knows that an old summer crush can not become a flashback. It has already happened with Thuram.