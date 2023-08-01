The Nerazzurri supporters were unleashed on Twitter, equally divided in the general opinion on the possible future striker. “It can become a mix between Ibra and Dzeko… as well as not seeing a ball”

Francesco Albanese

Gianluca Scamacca is the most popular name for Inter’s attack in the last few hours. The nerazzurri, as anticipated, have made all in on the player, willing to return to Italy in order to relaunch after a negative season at West Ham. On social media, the reactions of Inter fans were not slow to arrive, equally divided on the general opinion of the former Sassuolo.

There are those who prefer him to Balogun, considered a bet: “24 years old, he’s already played in Italian football, he costs less and wants to make a comeback, for me it’s a yes”. And then those who, on the other hand, think in a completely different way: “Van via Lukaku and Dzeko and you are happy for Scamacca and Thuram. You deserve Raspadori instead of Lautaro and a Sassuolo shirt for Christmas so you can support your real team”. See also Official: Tigres returns another former Cruz Azul to Mexican soccer

skepticism and gratitude — There are also those skeptical fans on Twitter who are neither on one side nor on the other, but in the middle: “Let me be clear, I don’t disgust Scamacca, he’s a good player with room for growth, but my heart goes into one direction: Balogun”. Or: “Scamacca could become a mix between Ibra and Dzeko, as well as not seeing a ball even by mistake. Perfect profile for Inter, great for me yes”.

Gratitude for the centre-forward, however, is not lacking: “An unsolicited opinion, for me Gianluca Scamacca is a big yes. Above all in Simone’s hands”. And then: “Scamacca is really strong, he kicks like a god and knows how to play football”. A Nerazzurri fan goes further: “He’s my absolute favorite among the names that have come out, I see a potential star player in him. Ok Mr. Scamacca, I wrote it, now you can lower your baseball bat, please”.

correa and thuram — See also Djokovic admits "mistakes": positive interview, no mask, lies ... No uniformity of judgment for the Inter fans, therefore. Some call him an “upgrade” only in case of Correa’s departure and a “downgrade” if he were to replace Lukaku; others joked, including Marcus Thuram in the middle: “Will they score 10 goals in 2?”.